Super League: Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity LIVE
Still awaiting a decision here. What a crucial decision this will be.
Is there a knock on in the build up?
TRRRRYYYY
Chris Atkin thinks he’s over but the on field decision is no try!
Which way will this game turn next?
Conversion
Hoy takes over kicking duties from Asi and he is successful.
Mellor receives a great pass from Asi, and he does well to get past a couple of white shirts to score.
TRRRYYY
Oh what a game we have on our hands here! Alex Mellor is over for Cas and now the Tigers are back in front.
No try is the decision, it was a knock on by Lachlan Walmsley.
Video ref
Atoni touches down but the ref signals no try. Up to the video ref.
Five minutes before half time, Trin were 14-4 down. We’re eight minutes into the second period and Trin are 16-14 up. Rugby league, eh? Don’t you just love it!
Conversion
Lino knocks the kick over.
Trin are back on level terms. Rourke has scored either side of the hooter, this time chasing a Lino high bomb and jumping highest to claim it. What a try.
TRRRRYYYYY
JOSH ROURKE!!! BRILLIANT FROM THE FULL BACK!!
Tex Hoy comes to life at the start of this second half but his kick forward doesn’t fall kindly for Wallis.
And we are back underway.
Second half
The teams are ready for the second half.
Half time
It is all to play for in the second half. We will be right back with you shortly.
Half time
Castleford have certainly turned up for this one, running in three tries from Atkin, Wallis and Wood in response to Johnstone’s early score for Trin. But a sloppy error has allowed Wakefield back into the contest before the break.
