Super League: Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity LIVE

By Adam Cheshire
Published 5th Sep 2025, 19:13 BST
Live updates from the OneBore Stadium. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.complaceholder image
Live updates from the OneBore Stadium. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
Welcome to our live coverage of this crucial West Yorkshire derby in Super League between Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity.

We will bring you all of the major updates from the Round 25 clash as Wakefield look to strengthen their grip on a play-off spot. We will also bring you a match report after the full-time hooter as well as some reaction and action photos.

21:22 BST

58

Still awaiting a decision here. What a crucial decision this will be.

24-16

21:20 BST

58

Is there a knock on in the build up?

24-16

21:20 BST

TRRRRYYYY

Chris Atkin thinks he’s over but the on field decision is no try!

24-16

21:16 BST

55

Which way will this game turn next?

20-16

21:16 BST

Conversion

Hoy takes over kicking duties from Asi and he is successful.

20-16

21:15 BST

54

Mellor receives a great pass from Asi, and he does well to get past a couple of white shirts to score.

18-16

21:15 BST

TRRRYYY

Oh what a game we have on our hands here! Alex Mellor is over for Cas and now the Tigers are back in front.

18-16

21:11 BST

50

No try is the decision, it was a knock on by Lachlan Walmsley.

14-16

21:10 BST

Video ref

Atoni touches down but the ref signals no try. Up to the video ref.

14-16

21:08 BST

48

Five minutes before half time, Trin were 14-4 down. We’re eight minutes into the second period and Trin are 16-14 up. Rugby league, eh? Don’t you just love it!

14-16

21:07 BST

Conversion

Lino knocks the kick over.

14-16

21:06 BST

46

Trin are back on level terms. Rourke has scored either side of the hooter, this time chasing a Lino high bomb and jumping highest to claim it. What a try.

14-14

21:05 BST

TRRRRYYYYY

JOSH ROURKE!!! BRILLIANT FROM THE FULL BACK!!

14-14

21:04 BST

44

Tex Hoy comes to life at the start of this second half but his kick forward doesn’t fall kindly for Wallis.

14-10

21:00 BST

41

And we are back underway.

14-10

20:59 BST

Second half

The teams are ready for the second half.

14-10

20:47 BST

Half time

It is all to play for in the second half. We will be right back with you shortly.

14-10

20:47 BST

Half time

Castleford have certainly turned up for this one, running in three tries from Atkin, Wallis and Wood in response to Johnstone’s early score for Trin. But a sloppy error has allowed Wakefield back into the contest before the break.

14-10

