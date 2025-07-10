Welcome to our live coverage of Wakefield Trinity's Super League clash away at play-off-chasing rivals Hull FC.

It is a crucial contest on Humberside this evening as Trinity, who leap-frogged the Black and Whites in the table last week, look to tighten their grip on that all-important sixth spot. We will bring you all the major updates, as well as a match report after the full-time hooter, some reaction from Daryl Powell and a photo gallery.