Welcome to our live coverage of Wakefield Trinity's Super League clash away at play-off-chasing rivals Hull FC.

Super League: Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity LIVE
It is a crucial contest on Humberside this evening as Trinity, who leap-frogged the Black and Whites in the table last week, look to tighten their grip on that all-important sixth spot. We will bring you all the major updates, as well as a match report after the full-time hooter, some reaction from Daryl Powell and a photo gallery.
Super League: Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity LIVE
Away form
The Black and Whites have certainly had their troubles on home soil, but Wakey are searching for a first away victory in Super League since March 28 when they beat Leigh Leopards.
Last meeting
Trinity were unlucky in Round 5 at Belle Vue when these two sides last met. They went down 12-16. Payback tonight? Not long to find out. Kick off is less than ten minutes away.
Form
I don’t want to curse anything from a Trin’s perspective, but Hull FC have not won at home in Super League for nearly a year. Their last win here came against Wigan Warrrior on July 20, 2024.
Top six four-pointer
A win for sixth placed Wakefield will put them three points ahead of seventh placed Hull FC. What a pivotal game this could be in the season’s final run-in.
Changes
There are just a couple of tweaks to side which absolutely dismantled Catalans Dragons last Saturday with Jayden Myers replacing Tom Johnstone on the wing and Seth Nikotemo coming in for Jack Croft.
Hull FC
And this is how Hull FC line up this evening:
Hardaker, Barron, Rapana, Litten, Martin, Cust, Sezer, Ese’ese, Borough, Knight, Cartwright, Chamberlain, Aydin
Interchanges: Ashworth, Fash, Charles, Eseh
Wakefield
Let’s get straight to the team news then. Here is how Trinity line up this evening:
Rourke, Walmsley, Hall, Scott, Myers, Jowitt, Lino, McMeeken, Hood, Hamlin-Uele, Griffin, Vagana, Pitts
Interchanges: Nikotemo, Doyle, Smith, Faatili
Good evening
Hello everybody and welcome to our live coverage of Wakefield Trinity’s crucial Super League game at Hull FC. It could be epic. Kick off is at 8pm. Team news and all the build-up is on the way.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.