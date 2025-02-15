Super League: Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity LIVE
Wakefield Trinity are BACK in Super League! And we are with them as they take on Leeds Rhinos at Headingley. What a contest it promises to be. We will also have a match report and reaction. We hope you enjoy our coverage to the start of the new rugby league season.
Full Time
We hope you have enjoyed our coverage here at Headingley. What a brilliant win for Wakefield. Three superb tries in the first half, and a superb defensive performance in the second. We will see you for Wakey’s first home game of the season against Hull KR on Thursday evening. For now, have a fab evening Wakey fans!
Wakefield deserved winners here at Headingley. Whata return to Super League for Trinity. We will bring you a match report and reaction later this evening.
A SENSATIONAL OPENING DAY WIN FOR TRIN!
WAKEFIELD HAVE DONE IT!!!!!
Surely that is too little, too late?
12-14
Converison is nailed. But there’s only 24 seconds left...
12-14
Leeds are over through Sam Lisone.
10-14
Leeds fans are leaving. Trin fans in delightful voice.
6-14
Into the final two minutes. Wakey two scores in front. Surely they have done enough?
6-14
It’s been a scoreless second half. But it’s been absorbing. And what a defensive effort from Wakefield. Sensational. Can they hold on?
6-14
Wakey back to their full 13 complement. Into the final five minutes. How are the nerves Wakey fans?
6-14
Trin defending for their lives. McMeeken involved! Heroic. What a performance this is. Especially at the moment with only 12 men.
6-14
The video ref causing mayhem in the stands here with home fans celebrating prematurely by showing try first, before then displaying NO TRY!! Two important words for Wakefield!!
6-14
NO TRY!!!
NO TRY!!! DOUBLE MOVEMENT!! GANNON DENIED. WAKEY SURVIVE!!
6-14
He doesn’t look to be over does he? The on field decision was no try for Gannon.
The pressure, and man advantage, seemingly tells. It’s up to the video judge though.
Phenomenal defending from Wakefield before Trueman ends the set from Leeds with a great take from a high bomb.
6-14
Massive ten minutes now for Wakey, down to 12 men.
6-14
