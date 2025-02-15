Live

Welcome to our live coverage of Wakefield Trinity’s first game back in Super League since their relegation in 2023 – away at Leeds Rhinos.

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 17:01 BST

Full Time

We hope you have enjoyed our coverage here at Headingley. What a brilliant win for Wakefield. Three superb tries in the first half, and a superb defensive performance in the second. We will see you for Wakey’s first home game of the season against Hull KR on Thursday evening. For now, have a fab evening Wakey fans!

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:59 BST

FULL TIME

Wakefield deserved winners here at Headingley. Whata return to Super League for Trinity. We will bring you a match report and reaction later this evening.

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:58 BST

FULL TIME

A SENSATIONAL OPENING DAY WIN FOR TRIN!

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:57 BST

FULL TIME

WAKEFIELD HAVE DONE IT!!!!!

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:56 BST

80

Surely that is too little, too late?

12-14

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:55 BST

80

Converison is nailed. But there’s only 24 seconds left...

12-14

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:55 BST

TRY

Leeds are over through Sam Lisone.

10-14

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:54 BST

79

Leeds fans are leaving. Trin fans in delightful voice.

6-14

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:53 BST

78

Into the final two minutes. Wakey two scores in front. Surely they have done enough?

6-14

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:50 BST

76

It’s been a scoreless second half. But it’s been absorbing. And what a defensive effort from Wakefield. Sensational. Can they hold on?

6-14

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:50 BST

75

Wakey back to their full 13 complement. Into the final five minutes. How are the nerves Wakey fans?

6-14

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:45 BST

70

Trin defending for their lives. McMeeken involved! Heroic. What a performance this is. Especially at the moment with only 12 men.

6-14

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:41 BST

67

The video ref causing mayhem in the stands here with home fans celebrating prematurely by showing try first, before then displaying NO TRY!! Two important words for Wakefield!!

6-14

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:40 BST

NO TRY!!!

NO TRY!!! DOUBLE MOVEMENT!! GANNON DENIED. WAKEY SURVIVE!!

6-14

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:39 BST

TRY?

He doesn’t look to be over does he? The on field decision was no try for Gannon.

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:38 BST

TRY

The pressure, and man advantage, seemingly tells. It’s up to the video judge though.

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:37 BST

66

Phenomenal defending from Wakefield before Trueman ends the set from Leeds with a great take from a high bomb.

6-14

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:35 BST

64

Massive ten minutes now for Wakey, down to 12 men.

6-14

