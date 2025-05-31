Super League: Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity LIVE
It is a special occasion at AMT Headingley this afternoon as in-form Trin visit the Rhinos for their annual fixture to raise awareness of motor neurone disease in honour of Rob Burrow.
We will bring you the major updates from the game, as well as a report after the full-time hooter and some reaction.
Memories
That has been a lovely 30 minutes or so looking back at what a player - and human being - Rob Burrow was. His legacy will certainly continue.
Away following
The West Stand where the Trin fans are housed is packed. Great away support.
Ten Minutes
We are about ten minutes away from kick off. Wakey players make their way off into the sheds after completing their warm-up.
Montage
We are now looking at the best bits of Rob’s career on the big screen.
Geoff Burrow
Some lovely words from Rob’s dad.
Geoff Burrow
Geoff Burrow, Rob’s dad has received a great reception from the Leeds fans in the South Stand, as he prepares to be interviewed on the pitch.
745
We are now looking at the first ever 745 cross-code game on the big screen, as the games of league and union came together for MND.
7 in 7
There will be another 7 in 7 later this year in December. What a hero to rugby league - and beyond - Sinfield is.
Kevin Sinfield
We are now looking at the phenemonal work of Leeds legend, and Rob’s great friend, Kevin Sinfield.
Marathon
Next up is a look back at the recent Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon.
Shirt
It’s a one-off predominantly white kit bearing all the names of Rob Burrow’s team-mates over the years, as well as his family, wife Lindsey and children Macy, Maya and Jackson.
Shirt
The special shirt which the Rhinos will be wearing today is now the focus on the big screen.
Trin
Eight Trin players come out to warm up. Max Jowitt had been out just before getting his kicking boot in good working order.
Highlights
Highlights of that emotional day are now being played on the big screen.
MND Awareness
The special build-up kicks off with memories of the first MND Awareness game when Leeds hosted Leigh last year.
Tributes
I believe we are about ten minutes away from the start of the MND Awareness proceedings. The terracing in the South Stand below the press box is already jam-packed.
Build up
As the full time whistle blows to signal the end of the Women’s Super League game between Leeds and Wigan (Wigan won 34-12), the rain has started to pour and the wind has kicked up.
Leeds
But this is a meeting of two sides in form. The Rhinos have been excellent in recent weeks. They have also won their previous three games, against St Helens, Hull FC and Cas, as well as winning five of their last six. It should be a really close, exciting game!
