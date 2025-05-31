Live

Super League: Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity LIVE

By Adam Cheshire
Published 31st May 2025, 15:09 BST
Wakefield Trinity have made the short journey across West Yorkshire to face Leeds Rhinos. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.comWakefield Trinity have made the short journey across West Yorkshire to face Leeds Rhinos. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
Wakefield Trinity have made the short journey across West Yorkshire to face Leeds Rhinos. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
Welcome to our live coverage of the MND awareness game between Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity in Super League.

It is a special occasion at AMT Headingley this afternoon as in-form Trin visit the Rhinos for their annual fixture to raise awareness of motor neurone disease in honour of Rob Burrow.

We will bring you the major updates from the game, as well as a report after the full-time hooter and some reaction.

16:23 BST

Memories

That has been a lovely 30 minutes or so looking back at what a player - and human being - Rob Burrow was. His legacy will certainly continue.

16:21 BST

Away following

The West Stand where the Trin fans are housed is packed. Great away support.

16:20 BST

Ten Minutes

We are about ten minutes away from kick off. Wakey players make their way off into the sheds after completing their warm-up.

16:18 BST

Montage

We are now looking at the best bits of Rob’s career on the big screen.

16:18 BST

Geoff Burrow

Some lovely words from Rob’s dad.

16:12 BST

Geoff Burrow

Geoff Burrow, Rob’s dad has received a great reception from the Leeds fans in the South Stand, as he prepares to be interviewed on the pitch.

16:10 BST

745

We are now looking at the first ever 745 cross-code game on the big screen, as the games of league and union came together for MND.

16:09 BST

7 in 7

There will be another 7 in 7 later this year in December. What a hero to rugby league - and beyond - Sinfield is.

16:07 BST

Kevin Sinfield

We are now looking at the phenemonal work of Leeds legend, and Rob’s great friend, Kevin Sinfield.

16:04 BST

Marathon

Next up is a look back at the recent Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon.

16:02 BST

Shirt

It’s a one-off predominantly white kit bearing all the names of Rob Burrow’s team-mates over the years, as well as his family, wife Lindsey and children Macy, Maya and Jackson.

16:01 BST

Shirt

The special shirt which the Rhinos will be wearing today is now the focus on the big screen.

15:59 BST

Trin

Eight Trin players come out to warm up. Max Jowitt had been out just before getting his kicking boot in good working order.

15:53 BST

Highlights

Highlights of that emotional day are now being played on the big screen.

15:51 BST

MND Awareness

The special build-up kicks off with memories of the first MND Awareness game when Leeds hosted Leigh last year.

15:39 BST

Tributes

I believe we are about ten minutes away from the start of the MND Awareness proceedings. The terracing in the South Stand below the press box is already jam-packed.

15:38 BST

Build up

As the full time whistle blows to signal the end of the Women’s Super League game between Leeds and Wigan (Wigan won 34-12), the rain has started to pour and the wind has kicked up.

15:36 BST

Leeds

But this is a meeting of two sides in form. The Rhinos have been excellent in recent weeks. They have also won their previous three games, against St Helens, Hull FC and Cas, as well as winning five of their last six. It should be a really close, exciting game!

