Live

Super League: St Helens v Wakefield Trinity LIVE

By Adam Cheshire
Published 11th Apr 2025, 19:09 BST
The Totally Wicked Stadium, home of St Helens. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.comThe Totally Wicked Stadium, home of St Helens. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
The Totally Wicked Stadium, home of St Helens. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
Welcome to our live coverage of Wakefield Trinity’s Round 7 Super League clash at St Helens.

We will bring you all the major updates from the game at the Totally Wicked Stadium, as Trin look to keep up their 100 per cent record away from home. We will also have a match report on the Wakefield Express website after the final hooter, as well as some post-match reaction.

Super League: St Helens v Wakefield Trinity LIVE

20:18 BST

Conversion

And Whitby knocks a difficult kick over.

10-0

20:18 BST

Try

Matt Whitley goes over but that was all about youngster George Whitby who throws a brilliant dummy before releasing Whitley.

8-0

20:16 BST

Try

Saints extend their lead.

8-0

20:15 BST

13

Oh no, Vagana doesn’t take the ball and Saints have it back.

4-0

20:14 BST

12

Wakey survive the onslaught and they get a penalty, allowing them to get into an attacking position for the first time tonight.

4-0

20:12 BST

9

Trin go short again and there’s a knock on from Johnstone. All Saints at the moment.

4-0

20:11 BST

8

Welsby pokes a kick through and Wakey have to knock the ball dead. It’s another GLDO.

4-0

20:10 BST

7

Going back to the try, it was Tom Johnstone who tried to palm the short ball back to Jay Pitts but he could only find Knowles, who took full advantage.

4-0

20:09 BST

Conversion...

The conversion is wide.

0-4

20:08 BST

Try

Morgan Knowles can’t believe his luck from a short goal-line drop-out. It’s his fourth of the season.

0-4

20:07 BST

Try

And Saints make the pressure count.

0-4

20:07 BST

5

Wakey can’t get out though and they will have to do a goal-line drop-out.

0-0

20:06 BST

4

St Helens go close to grabbing the opening try as Bennison is tackled on the fourth. A high kick is taken on the fifth and Lewis Murphy is close to going over.

0-0

20:01 BST

Kick off

Saints get the game started.

0-0

20:01 BST

Here they come

The teams are out and we are just about ready!

19:53 BST

Not long to go

Not long to wait until kick off, as the players just got through their final pre-match warm-ups.

19:39 BST

Challenge Cup

St Helens also exited the Challenge Cup at the last-eight stage, as Warrington beat them for the second time in 2025.

19:38 BST

Saints at home

Powell’s men, despite the disappointing Challenge Cup defeat at home to Leigh this time last week, will be full of confidence. They have been great on the road this term and the Saints have lost their last two home Super League games - against Hull KR (10-20) and Warrington (12-14).

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:St HelensSuper LeagueWakefield Trinity

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice