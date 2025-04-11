Welcome to our live coverage of Wakefield Trinity’s Round 7 Super League clash at St Helens.

Super League: St Helens v Wakefield Trinity LIVE
We will bring you all the major updates from the game at the Totally Wicked Stadium, as Trin look to keep up their 100 per cent record away from home. We will also have a match report on the Wakefield Express website after the final hooter, as well as some post-match reaction.
Conversion
And Whitby knocks a difficult kick over.
10-0
Try
Matt Whitley goes over but that was all about youngster George Whitby who throws a brilliant dummy before releasing Whitley.
8-0
Try
Saints extend their lead.
8-0
Oh no, Vagana doesn’t take the ball and Saints have it back.
4-0
Wakey survive the onslaught and they get a penalty, allowing them to get into an attacking position for the first time tonight.
4-0
Trin go short again and there’s a knock on from Johnstone. All Saints at the moment.
4-0
Welsby pokes a kick through and Wakey have to knock the ball dead. It’s another GLDO.
4-0
Going back to the try, it was Tom Johnstone who tried to palm the short ball back to Jay Pitts but he could only find Knowles, who took full advantage.
4-0
Conversion...
The conversion is wide.
0-4
Try
Morgan Knowles can’t believe his luck from a short goal-line drop-out. It’s his fourth of the season.
0-4
Try
And Saints make the pressure count.
0-4
Wakey can’t get out though and they will have to do a goal-line drop-out.
0-0
St Helens go close to grabbing the opening try as Bennison is tackled on the fourth. A high kick is taken on the fifth and Lewis Murphy is close to going over.
0-0
Kick off
Saints get the game started.
0-0
Here they come
The teams are out and we are just about ready!
Not long to go
Not long to wait until kick off, as the players just got through their final pre-match warm-ups.
Challenge Cup
St Helens also exited the Challenge Cup at the last-eight stage, as Warrington beat them for the second time in 2025.
Saints at home
Powell’s men, despite the disappointing Challenge Cup defeat at home to Leigh this time last week, will be full of confidence. They have been great on the road this term and the Saints have lost their last two home Super League games - against Hull KR (10-20) and Warrington (12-14).
