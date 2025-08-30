Live

Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants LIVE

By Adam Cheshire
Published 30th Aug 2025, 16:57 BST
The DIY Kitchens Stadium, Wakefield. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.complaceholder image
The DIY Kitchens Stadium, Wakefield. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
Welcome to our live coverage of Wakefield Trinity’s home Super League clash with Huddersfield Giants.

We will bring you all of the major updates from the DIY Kitchens Stadium as Trinity search for a win over their West Yorkshire rivals which will take them back into the play-offs. We will also have a match report for you after the full-time hooter.

Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants LIVE

19:20 BST

Thank you and goodbye

Thank you as always for your company this evening. We will see you all soon.

19:19 BST

Full time

Stay with us for a match report on the Wakefield Express website shortly.

48-2

19:18 BST

Full time

Three games to go. Wakefield are in the driver’s seat.

48-2

19:18 BST

Full time

Trinity have run in eight tries this evening. It was an impressive display.

48-2

19:17 BST

FULL TIME

The hooter sounds! Trinity leapfrog Hull FC into the play-off places! What a performance!

48-2

19:14 BST

78

12 versus 12 for the final few minutes.

48-2

19:13 BST

77

Lino is now sent to the sin bin.

48-2

19:10 BST

75

Woolford sent to the sin bin. Huddersfield down to ten for the final five or so minutes.

48-2

19:04 BST

Conversion

Lino nails the most difficult conversion of the lot.

48-2

19:03 BST

70

Trueman throws the ball out wide to Russell who does well to squeeze over in the corner.

46-2

19:02 BST

TRRRRRRYYYY

Russell has bagged a brace of tries!

46-2

18:57 BST

65

We are well into the final quarter of this very one-sided contest.

42-2

18:51 BST

Conversion

Lino is on hand again to make the conversion.

42-2

18:51 BST

58

Trueman and Rourke have both been great tonight. Saying that, everyone in a white shirt has been great!

40-2

18:50 BST

57

Josh Rourke is over after brilliant work by Jake Trueman.

40-2

18:49 BST

TRRRRRRRRYYY

It’s another one!!!

40-2

18:47 BST

Conversion

Another set of two points from the boot of Lino.

36-2

18:46 BST

53

Atoni powers over.

34-2

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Wakefield TrinitySuper LeagueHuddersfield GiantsTrinityWest Yorkshire
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice