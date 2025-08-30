Welcome to our live coverage of Wakefield Trinity’s home Super League clash with Huddersfield Giants.

Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants LIVE
We will bring you all of the major updates from the DIY Kitchens Stadium as Trinity search for a win over their West Yorkshire rivals which will take them back into the play-offs. We will also have a match report for you after the full-time hooter.
Full time
48-2
Three games to go. Wakefield are in the driver’s seat.
48-2
Trinity have run in eight tries this evening. It was an impressive display.
48-2
The hooter sounds! Trinity leapfrog Hull FC into the play-off places! What a performance!
48-2
12 versus 12 for the final few minutes.
48-2
Lino is now sent to the sin bin.
48-2
Woolford sent to the sin bin. Huddersfield down to ten for the final five or so minutes.
48-2
Conversion
Lino nails the most difficult conversion of the lot.
48-2
Trueman throws the ball out wide to Russell who does well to squeeze over in the corner.
46-2
TRRRRRRYYYY
Russell has bagged a brace of tries!
46-2
We are well into the final quarter of this very one-sided contest.
42-2
Conversion
Lino is on hand again to make the conversion.
42-2
Trueman and Rourke have both been great tonight. Saying that, everyone in a white shirt has been great!
40-2
Josh Rourke is over after brilliant work by Jake Trueman.
40-2
TRRRRRRRRYYY
It’s another one!!!
40-2
Conversion
Another set of two points from the boot of Lino.
36-2
Atoni powers over.
34-2