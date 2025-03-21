Live

Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Hull FC LIVE

By Adam Cheshire
Published 21st Mar 2025, 19:07 BST
The DIY Kitchens Stadium. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.complaceholder image
The DIY Kitchens Stadium. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
Welcome to our live coverage of Wakefield Trinity’s Super League Round 5 at home to Hull FC.

We’ll bring you all the major updates throughout the evening as Daryl Powell’s men look to secure their first home win of 2025. We will also have a match report and post-match reaction on the Wakefield Express website.

Fri, 21 Mar, 2025, 21:56 BST

Full time

We will have a match report on the Wakefield Express website soon, all being well, and reaction from Daryl Powell. Thank you for your company tonight.

Fri, 21 Mar, 2025, 21:54 BST

Full Time

Wakey gave that everything. Very harsh scoreline.

Fri, 21 Mar, 2025, 21:53 BST

Full Time

The full time hooter sounds. It’s all over.

Wakefield 12-16 Hull FC

Fri, 21 Mar, 2025, 21:49 BST

Attendance

Attendance has been confirmed as another sell out: 8,027.

Fri, 21 Mar, 2025, 21:46 BST

Conversion.....

Is wide from Lino!

12-16

Fri, 21 Mar, 2025, 21:45 BST

TRRRRRYYYYY

NEVER GIVE UP ON TRIN!! CAM SCOTT IS OVER AGAINST HIS FORMER CLUB!!

12-16

Fri, 21 Mar, 2025, 21:43 BST

72

Two scores in it. About eight minutes left.

8-16

Fri, 21 Mar, 2025, 21:43 BST

Missed conversion

The conversion is missed.

8-16

Fri, 21 Mar, 2025, 21:41 BST

TRY

Lewis Martin is over for Hull FC.

8-16

Fri, 21 Mar, 2025, 21:33 BST

63

It is the first time Hull have led in the match. We have less than 20 minutes remaining.

8-12

Fri, 21 Mar, 2025, 21:31 BST

Conversion

Sezer makes the conversion.

8-12

Fri, 21 Mar, 2025, 21:29 BST

TRY

Out of nowhere, Ed Chamberlain is over for Hull FC.

8-10

Fri, 21 Mar, 2025, 21:24 BST

56

Great pressure from Wakey but they can’t force the ball over.

8-6

Fri, 21 Mar, 2025, 21:23 BST

54

Hull have seen more of the ball in the last few minutes. But Wakey still lead.

8-6

Fri, 21 Mar, 2025, 21:14 BST

No Try

A third NO TRY for Wakefield tonight.

8-6

Fri, 21 Mar, 2025, 21:13 BST

TRY

Again though, it’s no try on field. Up to the video ref we go...

Fri, 21 Mar, 2025, 21:12 BST

TRRRRYYYYY

MASON LINOOOOOO!!! WHAT A TRRRYYYYY!!!!

12-6

Fri, 21 Mar, 2025, 21:10 BST

42

First major action of the second half sees Wakey win a captain’s challenge. But the home side can’t make it count with Russell’s high kick on the last going into touch.

8-6

