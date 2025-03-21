Welcome to our live coverage of Wakefield Trinity’s Super League Round 5 at home to Hull FC.

Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Hull FC LIVE
We’ll bring you all the major updates throughout the evening as Daryl Powell’s men look to secure their first home win of 2025. We will also have a match report and post-match reaction on the Wakefield Express website.
Full time
We will have a match report on the Wakefield Express website soon, all being well, and reaction from Daryl Powell. Thank you for your company tonight.
Wakey gave that everything. Very harsh scoreline.
The full time hooter sounds. It’s all over.
Wakefield 12-16 Hull FC
Attendance
Attendance has been confirmed as another sell out: 8,027.
Conversion.....
Is wide from Lino!
12-16
TRRRRRYYYYY
NEVER GIVE UP ON TRIN!! CAM SCOTT IS OVER AGAINST HIS FORMER CLUB!!
12-16
Two scores in it. About eight minutes left.
8-16
Missed conversion
The conversion is missed.
8-16
Lewis Martin is over for Hull FC.
8-16
It is the first time Hull have led in the match. We have less than 20 minutes remaining.
8-12
Conversion
Sezer makes the conversion.
8-12
Out of nowhere, Ed Chamberlain is over for Hull FC.
8-10
Great pressure from Wakey but they can’t force the ball over.
8-6
Hull have seen more of the ball in the last few minutes. But Wakey still lead.
8-6
A third NO TRY for Wakefield tonight.
8-6
Again though, it’s no try on field. Up to the video ref we go...
TRRRRYYYYY
MASON LINOOOOOO!!! WHAT A TRRRYYYYY!!!!
12-6
First major action of the second half sees Wakey win a captain’s challenge. But the home side can’t make it count with Russell’s high kick on the last going into touch.
8-6
