Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR LIVE
The DIY Kitchens Stadium is all set for Wakefield Trinity’s first home league fixture of 2025. And Daryl Powell’s men will be full of confidence against the Robins after their sensational victory at Leeds Rhinos on Saturday to start their Super League campaign with a bang. We will have all updates from the Round 2 contest here, as well as a match report and reaction from the Trin camp.
Full Time
Well played Wakefield. They are opening a few eyes with these performances. They have come up agonisingly short tonight but there will be more wins around the corner very soon. Stay with us for a match report and reaction. Thank you for your company tonight.
They beat Leeds 14-12 on Saturday. Five days later, they lose 14-12 to Hull KR. But they were a Max Jowitt conversion attempt away from taking the game to golden point.
What a game! Hull KR know they have been in a game. Trinity could so easily have won that.
12-14
And there goes the hooter!!
12-14
Wakefield go so close on the penultimate tackle! But it’s now back in Hull KR’s hands! Seconds left!
12-14
Attendance
Attendance is 8,065.
12-14
Agonising for Jowitt and Wakefield! It’s just wide. There’s just under two minutes reminding! Can Wakey do it?
12-14
...is wide from Jowitt!
12-14
Just as Walmsley is looking to get back on, Wakey move it to the right and Pratt, without a winger to his right, goes himself and scores a terrific try.
12-14
What a try from Oliver Pratt!!!!!!!
12-14
OLI PRATTTTTTTTTTT!!!!!
It’s 12 against 12 for the final few minutes.
8-14
Mikey McIllorum is sent to the sin bin.
8-14
Penalty to Wakefield just inside their own half following a high shot. Walmsley is off and Wakefield are down to 12 men.
8-14
Still 12 minutes remaining here at Belle Vue for Wakefield to get back into this.
8-14
That was such a good chance for Wakefield as well, on play one after Hull KR had conceded a penalty themselves.
8-14
The Challenge is unsuccessful. Hull KR ball.
8-14
We have a Captain’s Challenge though was Wakefield lose the ball.
8-14
