Welcome to our live coverage of Wakefield Trinity’s first home game back in Super League – against last season’s Grand Finalists Hull KR.

The DIY Kitchens Stadium is all set for Wakefield Trinity’s first home league fixture of 2025. And Daryl Powell’s men will be full of confidence against the Robins after their sensational victory at Leeds Rhinos on Saturday to start their Super League campaign with a bang. We will have all updates from the Round 2 contest here, as well as a match report and reaction from the Trin camp.