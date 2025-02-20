Live

Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR LIVE

By Adam Cheshire
Published 20th Feb 2025, 19:07 BST
The DIY Kitchens Stadium ahead of kick off against Hull KR.The DIY Kitchens Stadium ahead of kick off against Hull KR.
The DIY Kitchens Stadium ahead of kick off against Hull KR.
Welcome to our live coverage of Wakefield Trinity’s first home game back in Super League – against last season’s Grand Finalists Hull KR.

The DIY Kitchens Stadium is all set for Wakefield Trinity’s first home league fixture of 2025. And Daryl Powell’s men will be full of confidence against the Robins after their sensational victory at Leeds Rhinos on Saturday to start their Super League campaign with a bang. We will have all updates from the Round 2 contest here, as well as a match report and reaction from the Trin camp.

Thu, 20 Feb, 2025, 21:53 BST

Full Time

Well played Wakefield. They are opening a few eyes with these performances. They have come up agonisingly short tonight but there will be more wins around the corner very soon. Stay with us for a match report and reaction. Thank you for your company tonight.

Thu, 20 Feb, 2025, 21:52 BST

Full Time

They beat Leeds 14-12 on Saturday. Five days later, they lose 14-12 to Hull KR. But they were a Max Jowitt conversion attempt away from taking the game to golden point.

Thu, 20 Feb, 2025, 21:51 BST

Full Time

What a game! Hull KR know they have been in a game. Trinity could so easily have won that.

12-14

Thu, 20 Feb, 2025, 21:50 BST

Full Time

And there goes the hooter!!

12-14

Thu, 20 Feb, 2025, 21:50 BST

80

Wakefield go so close on the penultimate tackle! But it’s now back in Hull KR’s hands! Seconds left!

12-14

Thu, 20 Feb, 2025, 21:49 BST

Attendance

Attendance is 8,065.

12-14

Thu, 20 Feb, 2025, 21:48 BST

78

Agonising for Jowitt and Wakefield! It’s just wide. There’s just under two minutes reminding! Can Wakey do it?

12-14

Thu, 20 Feb, 2025, 21:48 BST

Conversion...

...is wide from Jowitt!

12-14

Thu, 20 Feb, 2025, 21:47 BST

TRRRYYYYY

Just as Walmsley is looking to get back on, Wakey move it to the right and Pratt, without a winger to his right, goes himself and scores a terrific try.

12-14

Thu, 20 Feb, 2025, 21:46 BST

TRRRRRYYYYYYYY

What a try from Oliver Pratt!!!!!!!

12-14

Thu, 20 Feb, 2025, 21:46 BST

TRRRRRRRYYYYYYYYYYY

OLI PRATTTTTTTTTTT!!!!!

Thu, 20 Feb, 2025, 21:45 BST

76

It’s 12 against 12 for the final few minutes.

8-14

Thu, 20 Feb, 2025, 21:45 BST

76

Mikey McIllorum is sent to the sin bin.

8-14

Thu, 20 Feb, 2025, 21:44 BST

75

Penalty to Wakefield just inside their own half following a high shot. Walmsley is off and Wakefield are down to 12 men.

8-14

Thu, 20 Feb, 2025, 21:35 BST

68

Still 12 minutes remaining here at Belle Vue for Wakefield to get back into this.

8-14

Thu, 20 Feb, 2025, 21:28 BST

62

That was such a good chance for Wakefield as well, on play one after Hull KR had conceded a penalty themselves.

8-14

Thu, 20 Feb, 2025, 21:27 BST

61

The Challenge is unsuccessful. Hull KR ball.

8-14

Thu, 20 Feb, 2025, 21:26 BST

61

We have a Captain’s Challenge though was Wakefield lose the ball.

8-14

