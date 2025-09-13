Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR LIVE
We’re live at the DIY Kitchens Stadium to see if Wakefield can still keep their play-off dreams in their own hands, while the visitors know that avoiding defeat will secure a second trophy of the season. Kick off is at 5.30pm. You do not want to miss this one.
Good night
Thank you as always for your company! We will see you soon! What a night for Wakefield Trinity!
Full-time
It’s the final home game of the season and the Trin players are getting a great ovation. The Trin fans don’t want to go home! They will be celebrating tonight! Enjoy Trin fans!
They could even make the play-offs without throwing a ball if Hull FC lose against Catalans!
Next week then Trin fans, how about this: Beat Salford, and Trin are in those play-offs!
They totally tore the league leaders apart in the first half. What a display that was! Hull KR had too much to do in the second half and although they slightly improved, Trin defended well to keep them at bay. A thoroughly deserrved win.
Wakefield Trinity keep their play-off dreams in their own hands going into the final round of the season!
FULL_TIME
THE HOOTER SOUNDS!! WHAT A FAMOUS WIN FOR TRIN!
28-12
Into the final minute. What a performance this has been from Trin.
28-12
Attendance has been given as 9,258.
28-12
And time is an enemy for the visitors too. Although it will surely seem like an eternity for Trin. Around seven minutes left.
28-12
Wakefield still control here. Hull KR still need three tries at least.
28-12
Mourge makes the conversion from the touchline.
28-12
TRY
The try is given as Oliver Gildart gets to the ball first from a grubber.
28-10
TRY
Hull KR think they are over for a second try of the night.
28-10
Into the final ten minutes at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.
28-6
Penalty
Jowitt maintains his 100 per cent record with the boot tonight.
28-6
Trin gain a penalty and Jowitt will look to take the two.
26-6
Three quarters of the game gone. 20 minutes left.
26-6