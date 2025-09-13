Live

Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR LIVE

By Adam Cheshire
Published 13th Sep 2025, 16:36 BST
The DIY Kitchens Stadium. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.complaceholder image
The DIY Kitchens Stadium. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
Welcome to our live coverage of this crucial, mouth-watering Super League clash between play-off chasing Wakefield Trinity and League Leaders’ Shield hopefuls Hull KR.

We’re live at the DIY Kitchens Stadium to see if Wakefield can still keep their play-off dreams in their own hands, while the visitors know that avoiding defeat will secure a second trophy of the season. Kick off is at 5.30pm. You do not want to miss this one.

19:24 BST

Good night

Thank you as always for your company! We will see you soon! What a night for Wakefield Trinity!

19:24 BST

Full-time

It’s the final home game of the season and the Trin players are getting a great ovation. The Trin fans don’t want to go home! They will be celebrating tonight! Enjoy Trin fans!

19:23 BST

Full-time

They could even make the play-offs without throwing a ball if Hull FC lose against Catalans!

19:22 BST

Full-time

Next week then Trin fans, how about this: Beat Salford, and Trin are in those play-offs!

19:22 BST

Full-time

They totally tore the league leaders apart in the first half. What a display that was! Hull KR had too much to do in the second half and although they slightly improved, Trin defended well to keep them at bay. A thoroughly deserrved win.

19:20 BST

Full-time

Wakefield Trinity keep their play-off dreams in their own hands going into the final round of the season!

19:20 BST

FULL_TIME

THE HOOTER SOUNDS!! WHAT A FAMOUS WIN FOR TRIN!

28-12

19:19 BST

80

Into the final minute. What a performance this has been from Trin.

28-12

19:17 BST

78

Attendance has been given as 9,258.

28-12

19:12 BST

73

And time is an enemy for the visitors too. Although it will surely seem like an eternity for Trin. Around seven minutes left.

28-12

19:11 BST

72

Wakefield still control here. Hull KR still need three tries at least.

28-12

19:10 BST

71

Mourge makes the conversion from the touchline.

28-12

19:09 BST

TRY

The try is given as Oliver Gildart gets to the ball first from a grubber.

28-10

19:09 BST

TRY

Hull KR think they are over for a second try of the night.

28-10

19:08 BST

70

Into the final ten minutes at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

28-6

19:01 BST

Penalty

Jowitt maintains his 100 per cent record with the boot tonight.

28-6

19:00 BST

63

Trin gain a penalty and Jowitt will look to take the two.

26-6

18:58 BST

60

Three quarters of the game gone. 20 minutes left.

26-6

