Welcome to our live coverage of this crucial, mouth-watering Super League clash between play-off chasing Wakefield Trinity and League Leaders’ Shield hopefuls Hull KR.

We’re live at the DIY Kitchens Stadium to see if Wakefield can still keep their play-off dreams in their own hands, while the visitors know that avoiding defeat will secure a second trophy of the season. Kick off is at 5.30pm. You do not want to miss this one.