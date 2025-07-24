Live

Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos LIVE

By Adam Cheshire
Published 24th Jul 2025, 19:28 BST
The DIY Kitchens Stadium. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.complaceholder image
The DIY Kitchens Stadium. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
Welcome to our live coverage of this evening’s West Yorkshire derby between Wakefield Trinity and Leeds Rhinos in Super League.

We will bring you all the major updates from the Round 20 clash at the DIY Kitchens Stadium as well as a match report after the full time hooter.

20:18 BST

14

Walmsley is over in the corner as Trin move it from left to right. Lino to Pitts to Trueman to Jowitt to Walmsley. Lovely, lovely try!

6-0

20:17 BST

TRRRRYYYYYY!!!

WALMSLEYYYYYYY!!!!

6-0

20:16 BST

12

And that’s another penalty as Faatili has the ball stripped from him. Trinity in the ascendancy.

2-0

20:15 BST

Penalty!!

Max Jowitt - Super League’s leading points scorer this season - slots it over to get Trin the lead.

2-0

20:14 BST

11

Wakefield will go for goal.

0-0

20:14 BST

11

It is! Croft is shown a yellow card and will spend 10 minutes in the sin bin! He clearly tripped Lino!

0-0

20:13 BST

11

In the midst of all that, Brodie Croft looks to have tripped Lino. Is that a binning?

0-0

20:12 BST

11

Wakefield get a penalty after great work by Mason Lino. But he looks to be injured.

0-0

20:10 BST

8

Myers shows twinkling toes after taking another kick ang gets Wakey up the pitch.

0-0

20:07 BST

5

Myers of course is deputising for Tom Johnstone and he scored two tries last time out in the big victory over Huddersfield Giants.

0-0

20:06 BST

4

The Rhinos have tested young Jayden Myers with a couple of high kicks. And Myers has taken them both exceptionally well.

0-0

20:03 BST

1

Trin are playing towards the North Stand in this first half.

0-0

20:02 BST

Kick off

And we are underway. Trin get the ball first.

0-0

20:00 BST

Here they come

And here the teams come! What a great atmosphere at Belle Vue!

19:56 BST

Round 20

Round 20 is split over two weeks, with three games this week and three games next week. So both these two will get a week off next week.

19:55 BST

Five minutes

We are about five minutes away from kick off.

19:48 BST

Table

It is 7th vs 4th in Super League tonight. A win for Trin will see them go back into the play-off spots.

19:47 BST

Leeds

And this is how the Rhinos shape up tonight:

Miller, Hall, Handley, Newman, Edgell, Croft, Connor, Palasia, O’Connor, Jenkins, McDonnell, Bentley, Watkins

Interchanges: Sinfield, Lisone, Cassell, Littlewood

