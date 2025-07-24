Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos LIVE
We will bring you all the major updates from the Round 20 clash at the DIY Kitchens Stadium as well as a match report after the full time hooter.
Walmsley is over in the corner as Trin move it from left to right. Lino to Pitts to Trueman to Jowitt to Walmsley. Lovely, lovely try!
TRRRRYYYYYY!!!
WALMSLEYYYYYYY!!!!
And that’s another penalty as Faatili has the ball stripped from him. Trinity in the ascendancy.
Penalty!!
Max Jowitt - Super League’s leading points scorer this season - slots it over to get Trin the lead.
Wakefield will go for goal.
It is! Croft is shown a yellow card and will spend 10 minutes in the sin bin! He clearly tripped Lino!
In the midst of all that, Brodie Croft looks to have tripped Lino. Is that a binning?
Wakefield get a penalty after great work by Mason Lino. But he looks to be injured.
Myers shows twinkling toes after taking another kick ang gets Wakey up the pitch.
Myers of course is deputising for Tom Johnstone and he scored two tries last time out in the big victory over Huddersfield Giants.
The Rhinos have tested young Jayden Myers with a couple of high kicks. And Myers has taken them both exceptionally well.
Trin are playing towards the North Stand in this first half.
Kick off
And we are underway. Trin get the ball first.
Here they come
And here the teams come! What a great atmosphere at Belle Vue!
Round 20
Round 20 is split over two weeks, with three games this week and three games next week. So both these two will get a week off next week.
Five minutes
We are about five minutes away from kick off.
Table
It is 7th vs 4th in Super League tonight. A win for Trin will see them go back into the play-off spots.
Leeds
And this is how the Rhinos shape up tonight:
Miller, Hall, Handley, Newman, Edgell, Croft, Connor, Palasia, O’Connor, Jenkins, McDonnell, Bentley, Watkins
Interchanges: Sinfield, Lisone, Cassell, Littlewood
