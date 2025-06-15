Welcome to our live coverage of Wakefield Trinity's Super League clash at home to Leigh Leopards.

Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards LIVE
We will bring you all of the major updates from the Round 14 contest, as Trinity look for a precious win which would take them into the top six. We will also have a match report on the Wakefield Express website after the full-time hooter as well as some reaction and a photo gallery.
Full Time
We will be back here at Belle Vue this Friday night when Trin entertain Wigan Warriors.
We will have a match report on the Wakefield Express website for you shortly.
Harsh on Wakey. They gave it everything. Especially in that second half.
20-24
Wakefield were so close to a fantastic comeback victory. But Joe Ofahengaue’s very late try gives the points to Leigh.
20-24
The full time hooter sounds. Heartbreak for Trin.
20-24
Trin look to keep the ball alive. Frantic stuff. But Leigh survive. One minute and 11 seconds remaining. Will they get one more chance? Leigh have ball in hand.
20-24
Jowitt denied a super try over on the far side!
20-24
Three minutes left. Trin have just got six again on halfway. Chance.
20-24
We’re into the final five minutes. Trin have it all to do now. it will only take one moment though.
20-24
Conversion
McNamara strikes it over.
20-24
The try is given. Joe Ofahengaue is confirmed to be over.
20-22
But Leigh look to have snatched the lead back with a try by the posts.
20-22
We have around seven minutes left here. Trin on the verge of another great success in 2025.
20-18
We are into the final 15 minutes.
20-18
Conversion
And Jowitt, in a similar position to the penalty from moments ago, makes no mistake. Trin lead for the first time since the ninth minute!
20-18
TRRRRYYYYY
Confirmation. Try is given. We are level. And the kick is still to come.
18-18
TRRRRRYYY
It’s a great kick from the left and it’s not dealt with, allowing Hall to steal in.
18-18