Live

Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards LIVE

By Adam Cheshire
Published 15th Jun 2025, 13:39 BST
The DIY Kitchens Stadium.placeholder image
The DIY Kitchens Stadium.
Welcome to our live coverage of Wakefield Trinity's Super League clash at home to Leigh Leopards.

We will bring you all of the major updates from the Round 14 contest, as Trinity look for a precious win which would take them into the top six. We will also have a match report on the Wakefield Express website after the full-time hooter as well as some reaction and a photo gallery.

Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards LIVE

Sun, 15 Jun, 2025, 16:22 BST

Thank you

Thank you for your company as always and have a fabulous week.

Sun, 15 Jun, 2025, 16:21 BST

Full Time

We will be back here at Belle Vue this Friday night when Trin entertain Wigan Warriors.

Sun, 15 Jun, 2025, 16:21 BST

Full Time

We will have a match report on the Wakefield Express website for you shortly.

Sun, 15 Jun, 2025, 16:20 BST

Full Time

Harsh on Wakey. They gave it everything. Especially in that second half.

20-24

Sun, 15 Jun, 2025, 16:20 BST

Full Time

Wakefield were so close to a fantastic comeback victory. But Joe Ofahengaue’s very late try gives the points to Leigh.

20-24

Sun, 15 Jun, 2025, 16:19 BST

Full Time

The full time hooter sounds. Heartbreak for Trin.

20-24

Sun, 15 Jun, 2025, 16:18 BST

79

Trin look to keep the ball alive. Frantic stuff. But Leigh survive. One minute and 11 seconds remaining. Will they get one more chance? Leigh have ball in hand.

20-24

Sun, 15 Jun, 2025, 16:16 BST

78

Jowitt denied a super try over on the far side!

20-24

Sun, 15 Jun, 2025, 16:16 BST

77

Three minutes left. Trin have just got six again on halfway. Chance.

20-24

Sun, 15 Jun, 2025, 16:14 BST

75

We’re into the final five minutes. Trin have it all to do now. it will only take one moment though.

20-24

Sun, 15 Jun, 2025, 16:13 BST

Conversion

McNamara strikes it over.

20-24

Sun, 15 Jun, 2025, 16:12 BST

TRY

The try is given. Joe Ofahengaue is confirmed to be over.

20-22

Sun, 15 Jun, 2025, 16:11 BST

TRY

But Leigh look to have snatched the lead back with a try by the posts.

20-22

Sun, 15 Jun, 2025, 16:10 BST

73

We have around seven minutes left here. Trin on the verge of another great success in 2025.

20-18

Sun, 15 Jun, 2025, 16:02 BST

66

We are into the final 15 minutes.

20-18

Sun, 15 Jun, 2025, 16:02 BST

Conversion

And Jowitt, in a similar position to the penalty from moments ago, makes no mistake. Trin lead for the first time since the ninth minute!

20-18

Sun, 15 Jun, 2025, 16:01 BST

TRRRRYYYYY

Confirmation. Try is given. We are level. And the kick is still to come.

18-18

Sun, 15 Jun, 2025, 16:00 BST

TRRRRRYYY

It’s a great kick from the left and it’s not dealt with, allowing Hall to steal in.

18-18

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Wakefield TrinitySuper LeagueTrinity
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice