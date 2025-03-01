Welcome to our live coverage of Wakefield Trinity’s Super League Round 3 game at home to St Helens.

Super League: Wakefield Trinity v St Helens LIVE
Full Time
Stay with us for a match report and reaction from the Wakey camp.
Full Time
I don’t think Wakefield can have any complaints there. They gave it a good go but Saints showed their class, especially in that second half to control the game.
Full Time
There goes the hooter. A deserved win for Saints who continue their 100 per cent start.
6-26
Attendance
Today’s attendance is revealed as 7,604. A few have already left from the home stands though.
6-26
Lachlan Walmsley has a chance for Trin on this near side but he can’t collect it cleanly.
6-26
Into the final ten minutes.
6-26
Conversion
Fantastic conversion from Percival. That was a tough one. He made it look easy.
6-26
Try confirmed.
6-24
The ref has sent it up to the video ref but it looks to be a great try.
6-24
Is that the game for Saints? Kyle Feldt is over in the far corner.
6-24
Chance for Trin but Johnstone is taken into touch on the far side.
6-20
We’re into the final quarter. Wakey have a lot to do now. Can they hit back?
6-20
Conversion
Percival’s kick makes it 6-20
Daryl Clark streaks through the middle and crashes over despite the best efforts of Jowitt. Video ref just confirmed the grounding.
6-18
St Helens extend their lead.
6-18
Fantastic prssure from Trin as they force a goal line drop out.
6-14
As soon as I say that, Walmsley miscontrols the ball at the play-the-ball and Saints have it on halfway.
6-14
