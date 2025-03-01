Live

Super League: Wakefield Trinity v St Helens LIVE

By Adam Cheshire
Published 1st Mar 2025, 13:43 BST
The DIY Kitchens Stadium covered in sunshine ahead of Wakefield Trinity v St Helens.The DIY Kitchens Stadium covered in sunshine ahead of Wakefield Trinity v St Helens.
The DIY Kitchens Stadium covered in sunshine ahead of Wakefield Trinity v St Helens.
Welcome to our live coverage of Wakefield Trinity’s Super League Round 3 game at home to St Helens.

We’ll bring you all the major updates throughout the afternoon of what should be a mouth-watering contest, plus we will have a match report and post-match reaction on the Wakefield Express website.

Super League: Wakefield Trinity v St Helens LIVE

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:24 BST

Thank You

Thank you for your company this afternoon. Goodbye and we’ll see you soon.

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:23 BST

Full Time

Stay with us for a match report and reaction from the Wakey camp.

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:23 BST

Full Time

I don’t think Wakefield can have any complaints there. They gave it a good go but Saints showed their class, especially in that second half to control the game.

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:22 BST

Full Time

There goes the hooter. A deserved win for Saints who continue their 100 per cent start.

6-26

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:17 BST

Attendance

Today’s attendance is revealed as 7,604. A few have already left from the home stands though.

6-26

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:15 BST

73

Lachlan Walmsley has a chance for Trin on this near side but he can’t collect it cleanly.

6-26

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:10 BST

70

Into the final ten minutes.

6-26

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:09 BST

Conversion

Fantastic conversion from Percival. That was a tough one. He made it look easy.

6-26

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:08 BST

Try

Try confirmed.

6-24

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:08 BST

Try

The ref has sent it up to the video ref but it looks to be a great try.

6-24

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:07 BST

Try

Is that the game for Saints? Kyle Feldt is over in the far corner.

6-24

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:02 BST

63

Chance for Trin but Johnstone is taken into touch on the far side.

6-20

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:00 BST

60

We’re into the final quarter. Wakey have a lot to do now. Can they hit back?

6-20

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 15:58 BST

Conversion

Percival’s kick makes it 6-20

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 15:57 BST

Try

Daryl Clark streaks through the middle and crashes over despite the best efforts of Jowitt. Video ref just confirmed the grounding.

6-18

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 15:55 BST

Try

St Helens extend their lead.

6-18

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 15:46 BST

49

Fantastic prssure from Trin as they force a goal line drop out.

6-14

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 15:43 BST

46

As soon as I say that, Walmsley miscontrols the ball at the play-the-ball and Saints have it on halfway.

6-14

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Wakefield TrinitySuper LeagueSt Helens

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice