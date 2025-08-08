Welcome to our live coverage of this evening’s Super League clash between Wakefield Trinity and St Helens.

Super League: Wakefield Trinity v St Helens LIVE
We will bring you all the major updates from the Round 21 clash at the DIY Kitchens Stadium as well as a match report after the full time hooter.
McMeeken knocks on with Wakey being gifted possession and position. Let off for Saints.
4-20
Jake Wingfield is helped from the field. Looks like a bad ankle injury. Sironen has also failed a HIA. Bad start to the second half for the visitors, who are still down to 12 men.
4-20
It’s a really good attacking opportunity for the home side but there’s a knock on.
4-20
Saints get the second half underway but Feldt’s kick goes out on the full.
4-20
Second half
The teams are back out for the second half.
4-20
Half time
More of the same in the second half? Let’s hope so! We will be right back with all the action!
4-20
Half time
Trin also found themselves down to 12 men during that action-packed first half when Oliver Pratt was also sent to the sin bin. It has been a great watch.
4-20
Half time
There was controversy too with George Delaney only receiving a yellow for a high shot on Walmsley. He will be back on the field within a few minutes of the restart.
4-20
Half time
Saints are on top having raced into a 20-0 lead but Lachlan Walmsley’s try five minutes before the break has given Wakefield a glimmer of hope going into the second half.
4-20
Half time
Wakefield survive and prevent Saints from going over for a fourth time in that opening half.
4-20
Saints close to going over again before the hooter. They have forced a scrum though. One last chance before the hooter. Six seconds left.
4-20
Is there time for another Trinity try before the break?
4-20
Pratt is back on by the way and Trin still have about four minutes at 13 v 12 men before the half-time hooter.
4-20
Jowitt’s conversion attempt is off target. It stays:
4-20
Mason Lino provides a great pass out wide - his 20th try assist of the season - to Walmsley who dives over spectacularly!
4-20
TRRRRRYYYYYYY!!
And they are over!! Lachlan Walmsley with a fine finish in the corner!
4-20
Trin really could do with getting on the board before half-time. They are on the front foot.
0-20
So it’s 12 v 12 at the momeny until Pratt returns to the pitch shortly.
0-20
