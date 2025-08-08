Live

Super League: Wakefield Trinity v St Helens LIVE

By Adam Cheshire
Published 8th Aug 2025, 19:21 BST
The DIY Kitchens Stadium. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.complaceholder image
The DIY Kitchens Stadium. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
Welcome to our live coverage of this evening’s Super League clash between Wakefield Trinity and St Helens.

We will bring you all the major updates from the Round 21 clash at the DIY Kitchens Stadium as well as a match report after the full time hooter.

Super League: Wakefield Trinity v St Helens LIVE

21:09 BST

44

McMeeken knocks on with Wakey being gifted possession and position. Let off for Saints.

4-20

21:09 BST

43

Jake Wingfield is helped from the field. Looks like a bad ankle injury. Sironen has also failed a HIA. Bad start to the second half for the visitors, who are still down to 12 men.

4-20

21:06 BST

42

It’s a really good attacking opportunity for the home side but there’s a knock on.

4-20

21:05 BST

41

Saints get the second half underway but Feldt’s kick goes out on the full.

4-20

21:04 BST

Second half

The teams are back out for the second half.

4-20

20:53 BST

Half time

More of the same in the second half? Let’s hope so! We will be right back with all the action!

4-20

20:52 BST

Half time

Trin also found themselves down to 12 men during that action-packed first half when Oliver Pratt was also sent to the sin bin. It has been a great watch.

4-20

20:52 BST

Half time

There was controversy too with George Delaney only receiving a yellow for a high shot on Walmsley. He will be back on the field within a few minutes of the restart.

4-20

20:51 BST

Half time

Saints are on top having raced into a 20-0 lead but Lachlan Walmsley’s try five minutes before the break has given Wakefield a glimmer of hope going into the second half.

4-20

20:49 BST

Half time

Wakefield survive and prevent Saints from going over for a fourth time in that opening half.

4-20

20:49 BST

40

Saints close to going over again before the hooter. They have forced a scrum though. One last chance before the hooter. Six seconds left.

4-20

20:46 BST

39

Is there time for another Trinity try before the break?

4-20

20:45 BST

37

Pratt is back on by the way and Trin still have about four minutes at 13 v 12 men before the half-time hooter.

4-20

20:44 BST

36

Jowitt’s conversion attempt is off target. It stays:

4-20

20:43 BST

35

Mason Lino provides a great pass out wide - his 20th try assist of the season - to Walmsley who dives over spectacularly!

4-20

20:42 BST

TRRRRRYYYYYYY!!

And they are over!! Lachlan Walmsley with a fine finish in the corner!

4-20

20:41 BST

34

Trin really could do with getting on the board before half-time. They are on the front foot.

0-20

20:40 BST

33

So it’s 12 v 12 at the momeny until Pratt returns to the pitch shortly.

0-20

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Super LeagueWakefield TrinitySt Helens

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice