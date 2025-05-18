Live

Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Warrington Wolves LIVE

By Adam Cheshire
Published 18th May 2025, 14:40 BST
The DIY Kitchens Stadium. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.complaceholder image
The DIY Kitchens Stadium. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
Welcome to our live coverage of the Super League encounter between Wakefield Trinity and Warrington Wolves at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

We will bring you all of the major updates from this Round 11 clash, as well as a match report after the final hooter and some reaction from the Trinity camp.

Sun, 18 May, 2025, 16:59 BST

Full Time

Stay with us on the Wakefield Express website for a match report and some reaction. Thank you for your company as always.

Sun, 18 May, 2025, 16:58 BST

Full Time

That was sensational from Wakefield Trinity. Aside from a nervy end to the first half, it was all Wakey. Thoroughly deserved victory and they are into the top six.

Sun, 18 May, 2025, 16:57 BST

Full Time

The hooter sounds. What a performance, what a win.

40-10

Sun, 18 May, 2025, 16:57 BST

80

Final minute. Brilliant stuff from Wakey.

40-10

Sun, 18 May, 2025, 16:48 BST

71

Into the final ten minutes. Wakey heading into the top six.

40-10

Sun, 18 May, 2025, 16:48 BST

70

Just to think, Wakey couldn’t buy a win here at Belle Vue in 2025. Now, coupled with the 13-12 win over rivals Castleford Tigers last month, it will be two home wins on the bounce.

40-10

Sun, 18 May, 2025, 16:46 BST

Conversion

Jowitt smacks the conversion over.

40-10

Sun, 18 May, 2025, 16:45 BST

TRRRRYYY

Try is confirmed. It all came from a Lino kick which Dufty could not handle.

38-10

Sun, 18 May, 2025, 16:44 BST

68

Dufty loses the ball, Cozza picks the loose ball up cleanly and goes left to Pratt who grounds. Looks good does this.

38-10

Sun, 18 May, 2025, 16:43 BST

Video Ref

We are up to the video ref though.

38-10

Sun, 18 May, 2025, 16:43 BST

TRRYYYYYY

Oliver Pratt is over and that should definitely be that.

38-10

Sun, 18 May, 2025, 16:41 BST

67

Wakey looking well on course for a second win over the Wolves in Super League this season.

34-10

Sun, 18 May, 2025, 16:37 BST

Conversion

Jowitt is back on target. Five from six for him today so far.

34-10

Sun, 18 May, 2025, 16:37 BST

TRRRRYYY

Massive shout out to Mason Lino. He has been involved in everything great about Trin today.

32-10

Sun, 18 May, 2025, 16:36 BST

TRRRRYYY

It all startes with a great break from Pitts and Lino. From there it’s lovely stuff, right to left, and Cozza with a stunning pass, as he was heading to ground, to find Griffin!

32-10

Sun, 18 May, 2025, 16:35 BST

TRRRRYYYY

Griffin now has surely sealed the win!! His second of the game!

32-10

Sun, 18 May, 2025, 16:34 BST

62

Into the final quarter. Three scores in it. Warrington aren’t out of this but Trinity are in control.

28-10

Sun, 18 May, 2025, 16:33 BST

61

But they can’t do anything with it as Wakey force an error.

28-10

