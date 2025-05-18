Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Warrington Wolves LIVE
We will bring you all of the major updates from this Round 11 clash, as well as a match report after the final hooter and some reaction from the Trinity camp.
Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Warrington Wolves LIVE
Full Time
Stay with us on the Wakefield Express website for a match report and some reaction. Thank you for your company as always.
Full Time
That was sensational from Wakefield Trinity. Aside from a nervy end to the first half, it was all Wakey. Thoroughly deserved victory and they are into the top six.
Full Time
The hooter sounds. What a performance, what a win.
40-10
Final minute. Brilliant stuff from Wakey.
40-10
Into the final ten minutes. Wakey heading into the top six.
40-10
Just to think, Wakey couldn’t buy a win here at Belle Vue in 2025. Now, coupled with the 13-12 win over rivals Castleford Tigers last month, it will be two home wins on the bounce.
40-10
Conversion
Jowitt smacks the conversion over.
40-10
TRRRRYYY
Try is confirmed. It all came from a Lino kick which Dufty could not handle.
38-10
Dufty loses the ball, Cozza picks the loose ball up cleanly and goes left to Pratt who grounds. Looks good does this.
38-10
Video Ref
We are up to the video ref though.
38-10
TRRYYYYYY
Oliver Pratt is over and that should definitely be that.
38-10
Wakey looking well on course for a second win over the Wolves in Super League this season.
34-10
Conversion
Jowitt is back on target. Five from six for him today so far.
34-10
TRRRRYYY
Massive shout out to Mason Lino. He has been involved in everything great about Trin today.
32-10
TRRRRYYY
It all startes with a great break from Pitts and Lino. From there it’s lovely stuff, right to left, and Cozza with a stunning pass, as he was heading to ground, to find Griffin!
32-10
TRRRRYYYY
Griffin now has surely sealed the win!! His second of the game!
32-10
Into the final quarter. Three scores in it. Warrington aren’t out of this but Trinity are in control.
28-10
But they can’t do anything with it as Wakey force an error.
28-10