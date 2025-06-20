Welcome to our live coverage of this mouth-watering Super League clash between Wakefield Trinity and Wigan Warriors.

Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors LIVE
We are LIVE at a splendidly warm DIY Kitchens Stadium where we will bring you all the major updates from this evening’s Round 15 fixture. We will also have a match report on the Wakefield Express website after the full-time hooter as well as some reaction and a photo gallery.
What a night for Trin. They end their two-game losing run and, in the process, stop Wigan’s nine-game winning run! Wow!!!
WHAT A PERFORMANCE!! WAKEY ARE INTO THE TOP SIX!
THERE GOES THE HOOTER!!!!
WAKEFIELD HAVE BEATEN WIGAN!!!
Ten seconds left!!!
Conversion
The conversion is missed.
Wigan have got a try back. It is surely too little, too late for the reigning champions.
Into the final minute...
Wigan fans are heading to the exits!
Wakefield are about three minutes away from a very famous victory.
We are into the final ten minutes. Trin fans are being the 14th man here!
Just over ten minutes remaining. Trin lead by 10. Superb atmosphere here at Belle Vue.
But he then missed a penalty which would have made it 18-6.
Max Jowitt added the extra two from Johnstone’s try.
Apologies, the internet gremlins have struck again!
Johnstone will see his name under try-scorer, but that was all about the pass from Trueman. Sensational.
TRRRRRYYYYYY
Tom Johnstone flies over in the far corner after receiving a terrific floated pass from Jake Trueman.
14-6