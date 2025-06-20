Live

Welcome to our live coverage of this mouth-watering Super League clash between Wakefield Trinity and Wigan Warriors.

We are LIVE at a splendidly warm DIY Kitchens Stadium where we will bring you all the major updates from this evening’s Round 15 fixture. We will also have a match report on the Wakefield Express website after the full-time hooter as well as some reaction and a photo gallery.

Fri, 20 Jun, 2025, 21:49 BST

Good night

Have a good night Trin fans!! Thank you all for your company tonight!

Fri, 20 Jun, 2025, 21:49 BST

Full time

We will have a match report online for you shortly and some reaction!

Fri, 20 Jun, 2025, 21:48 BST

Full time

What a night for Trin. They end their two-game losing run and, in the process, stop Wigan’s nine-game winning run! Wow!!!

Fri, 20 Jun, 2025, 21:48 BST

FULL TIME

WHAT A PERFORMANCE!! WAKEY ARE INTO THE TOP SIX!

Fri, 20 Jun, 2025, 21:47 BST

FULL TIME

THERE GOES THE HOOTER!!!!

WAKEFIELD HAVE BEATEN WIGAN!!!

Fri, 20 Jun, 2025, 21:46 BST

80

Ten seconds left!!!

16-10

Fri, 20 Jun, 2025, 21:46 BST

Conversion

The conversion is missed.

16-10

Fri, 20 Jun, 2025, 21:46 BST

TRY

Wigan have got a try back. It is surely too little, too late for the reigning champions.

16-10

Fri, 20 Jun, 2025, 21:45 BST

80

Into the final minute...

16-6

Fri, 20 Jun, 2025, 21:42 BST

77

Wigan fans are heading to the exits!

16-6

Fri, 20 Jun, 2025, 21:42 BST

77

Wakefield are about three minutes away from a very famous victory.

16-6

Fri, 20 Jun, 2025, 21:34 BST

71

We are into the final ten minutes. Trin fans are being the 14th man here!

16-6

Fri, 20 Jun, 2025, 21:30 BST

67

Just over ten minutes remaining. Trin lead by 10. Superb atmosphere here at Belle Vue.

16-6

Fri, 20 Jun, 2025, 21:29 BST

67

But he then missed a penalty which would have made it 18-6.

16-6

Fri, 20 Jun, 2025, 21:29 BST

66

Max Jowitt added the extra two from Johnstone’s try.

16-6

Fri, 20 Jun, 2025, 21:28 BST

65

Apologies, the internet gremlins have struck again!

16-6

Fri, 20 Jun, 2025, 21:19 BST

56

Johnstone will see his name under try-scorer, but that was all about the pass from Trueman. Sensational.

14-6

Fri, 20 Jun, 2025, 21:18 BST

TRRRRRYYYYYY

Tom Johnstone flies over in the far corner after receiving a terrific floated pass from Jake Trueman.

14-6

