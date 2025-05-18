Cas' Zac Cini celebrates scoring a try against Salford. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

Castleford Tigers followed in Wakefield Trinity and Featherstone Rovers’ footsteps by recording a superb victory over Salford Red Devils in Super League on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local rivals Wakefield had earlier climbed into the top tier’s top six with a thumping win over Warrington Wolves while Featherstone thrashed Oldham to set up a date at Wembley in the 1895 Cup final.

And Cas made it a terrific hat-trick of triumphs for our sides with a convincing 48-16 success at home to struggling Salford, with Tex Hoy hitting a treble of his own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zac Cini, Innes Senior, Muizz Mustapha, Alex Mellor and Daejarn Asi also got on the trysheet as the Tigers bounced back in style from their disappointing defeat against Trinity at Newcastle on Magic Weekend two weeks ago.

Tex Hoy scored a hat-trick of tries against Salford. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

The damage was done by half-time as the Tigers roared into a 24-0 lead.

Hoy opened the scoring after only eight minutes from Cas’ first attack before Cini’s converted try doubled the advantage.

Senior’s effort pulled the home side even further clear, but there was still time for Hoy to grab his second of the evening before the half-time hooter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With only one win from their last six Super League outings, this was looking like a timely confidence booster for Danny McGuire’s men.

However, Salford who had lost their last five consecutive league games, came out fighting at the start of the second half with tries from Matty Foster and Nene MacDonald.

But Mustapha’s try under the sticks got them back on track before Hoy completed his hat-trick.

That quickfire double came in four minutes and effectively sealed the deserved win, although Mellor extended the lead even further with his effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Macdonald’s second was a mere consolation and the visitors’ evening got worse when Asi completed the rout as the Tigers recorded a second win over the Red Devils in 2025 - and concluding a memorable day for Castleford, Wakefield and Featherstone fans.

Castleford: Hoy, Simm, Cini, Wood, Senior, Asi, Milnes, Amone, Horne, Lawler, Westerman, Mellor, Mustapha

Interchanges: Hall, Senior, Singleton, Atkin