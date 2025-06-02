'Superb' Featherstone Rovers warm-up for Wembley with impressive away win at Barrow

Jimmy Beckett scored Featherstone Rovers' first try at Barrow Raiders. Puicture: Rob Hare

​Head coach Paul Cooke described his players as “superb” as they dealt with adversity to keep their winning run going ahead of this Saturday’s trip to Wembley.

​There was no holding back just six days before the 1895 Cup final against York Knights as Rovers led 18-6 at half-time and went on to win 30-12 at Barrow Raiders.

It was an ideal warm-up in terms of result and performance – lifting Fev up to within three points of the Betfred Championship’s top six – but it was at a cost with several players picking up injuries.

Both Bailey O’Connor and Derrell Olpherts had to go off in the first 10 minutes, but Rovers did not let the early setbacks put them off their stride as they made it four wins in succession.

"It was not the first eight minutes we wanted, losing Bailey O’Connor then Derrell Olpherts,” said Rovers boss Cooke.

"Bailey’s looks like a serious knee injury and Darrell’s pulled a hamstring and we’ll have to get them scanned and assessed. But I thought the players were superb.

"Jonesy played on the wing and in the centre, we moved Glover from one side to the other, we put Clay Webb in the centre. I just think they’re a group that’s just turning up for each other. They’re not beaten and are not going to accept that.”

It was Barrow that scored first while Fev were reorganising after their two early injury setbacks, Tee Ritson going over and Brad Walker goaling.

But Rovers hit back as Ryan Hampshire put Nathan Wilde through a gap and he sent Jimmy Beckett over.

Ben Reynolds added the extras and converted his own try soon after when following up his own kick.

Will Jubb then scooted over from dummy half and Ryan Hampshire’s goal made it 18-6 at the break.

Featherstone continued the good work in the first minute of the second half when Brad Day raced over. With Hampshire’s conversion they were suddenly 18 points clear.

That gap was widened further as Gareth Gale finished off a good move and Hampshire landed his third goal to make it 30-6.

Barrow did manage a consolation try through Curtis Teare, converted by Walker, but Rovers saw the game out for a good win.