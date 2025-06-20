Tom Johnstone scores the match-clinching try. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

Wakefield Trinity produced a terrific performance to end Wigan Warriors’ nine-game winning run in Super League.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tries from Caius Faatili, Josh Griffin and Tom Johnstone helped Wakefield to a thoroughly deserved 16-10 victory, which ended their own two-game losing streak and propelled them into the top six.

Of Trinity’s seven Super League wins before tonight only two had come against teams in the current top seven, at Leeds on the opening night and then away at Leigh Leopards in Round 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was the kind of victory, against arguably Super League’s biggest team, that Trin’s home fans had been waiting for all season.

Lachlan Walmsley in action against Wigan. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

The early stages, however, of this Round 15 contest saw no sign of what was to come as Trinity seemed to struggle without their skipper, Mike McMeeken.

He had started every Super League game in 2025 for Trin, until tonight, and was one of three changes to the 17 Daryl Powell made from the side which were dramatically beaten here on Sunday afternoon by Leigh Leopards.

An error from Griffin, who couldn’t take Corey Hall’s pass cleanly, put the home side on the back foot before a Bevan French kick forced a Wakefield goal-line drop-out, which was kicked straight into touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan ran the resulting set right to the last tackle with Brad O’Neill and Harry Smith linking up well to find Junior Nsemba but Lachlan Walmsley and Hall stopped him from going over.

Walmsley, who came in for Matty Russell on the right wing, was a target of a succession of high bombs but he passed the test with flying colours.

The Warriors looked like they were simply carrying on from where they left off at Dewsbury last week, where they delivered their own dramatic late comeback to defeat Huddersfield Giants to make it nine wins on the spin.

But when they were penalised for obstruction, the tide changed in Trin’s favour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they took advantage straight away with Faatili, who was recently named Super League’s player of the month, powering over after taking Harvey Smith’s short pass.

Max Jowitt, however, couldn’t add any extras as he missed what looked like a relatively easy conversion.

The try gave Wakefield confidence and belief. Soon after, a Mason Lino grubber kick to corner had to be blasted away into touch by Liam Marshall with Walmsley lurking.

More pressure followed with Jowitt kiking to the other corner which enabled Johnstone and Oliver Pratt to drag Zach Eckersley behind for another goal-line drop-out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pressure was somewhat relieved, albeit briefly, when try-scoring hero Faatili knocked on as he charged at the Warriors’ defence.

Jake Trueman, who was at his creative best throughout, found Seth Nikotemo, McMeeken’s replacement, who released Johnstone but the winger couldn’t get over. Trueman then kicked through to Mathieu Cozza who looked to be obstructed as he attempted to claim the ball by the posts.

However, the Trin fans didn’t have long to wait to celebrate a second try when Griffin got on the end of a Lino kick to double the advantage before Jowitt’s conversion, this one a bit more difficult from the far touchline, making it 10-0 heading into the half-time interval.

It was the first time that Wigan had been kept out - utterly pointless - in the first half of a Super League game in 2025 since the opening night in that historic 1-0 defeat by Leigh Leopards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the eve of the longest day of the year, it looked like it was going to be a long evening for Wigan.

But the Warriors, don’t forget, are the reigning champions with only two league defeats to their name before tonight and they roared back into the contest just four minutes into the second half when Keighran was sent through a gap.

Were Wakey’s players despondent? Hurt? Were there dropped heads? Not a chance as Powell’s men looked to reestablish their ten-point lead immediately with Lino and Griffin combining again but French was in the right place at the right time to concede a goal-line drop-out.

And the second half pressure finally told when the excellent Trueman found Johnstone with a delicious lofted pass to put Trin back in firm control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan left it late to break Huddersfield hearts last Saturday but most of their fans had already headed to the Belle Vue exits when Jai Field crossed in the final minute.

But it was too little, too late, as the reigning champions slumped to a first league defeat since March 22.

More importantly, Wakefield leaped into the top six above Hull FC who don’t play until Sunday.

Wakefield: Jowitt, Walmsley, Hall, Pratt, Johnstone, Trueman, Lino, Cozza, Smith, Faatili, Nikotemo, Griffin, Pitts

Interchanges: Scott, Hood, Vagana, Croft

Tries: Faatili, Griffin, Johnstone

Conversions: Jowitt (2)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan: Field, Eckersley, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Byrne, O’Neill, Thompson, Nsemba, Farrell, Ellis

Interchanges: Harvard, Mago, Leeming, Dupree

Tries: Keighran, Field

Conversions: Keighran

Attendance: 7,753