‘The boys are class’ - Daryl Powell ‘not worried’ despite Challenge Cup exit and home form as Wakefield Trinity prepare for St Helens trip
Wakefield were knocked out of the cup at the quarter-final stage last Friday evening at home to Leigh Leopards, who took advantage of some individual mistakes to set up a last-four tie with Warrington Wolves.
It was a fifth successive home defeat to start 2025, but their impressive performances away from Belle Vue - three wins from three Super League games - sees them just one point away from the top six.
And Powell is in a positive mood ahead of Trin’s trip to Saints this Friday, April 11 (kick off 8pm).
He said: “I am not worried about anything. I think we are in a great place. And when we get some players back that give us a little bit more of a cutting edge potentially, then I think we’re even more of a threat.
“Everybody we have played against we’ve been pretty good. We will just try to be a little bit more consistent in a couple of areas but, ultimately, I haven’t seen anything yet that suggests that we can’t (compete). I have seen plenty to suggest that we can.
“You are talking about individual errors. If I’m sat here saying the team isn’t working hard enough or our system’s are not great - but it’s none of that. The boys are class and they’re working so hard.”
He added: “I just think we need to realise how good we are. I think we do. I think the penny is dropping but I feel like we have gifted key moments to teams. Offside for two kicks which would win us the game (against Hull FC); against Leigh we got a couple of key moments wrong.
“I don’t think we should be worried about everything. I think that we are in a great place and we just need to learn key lessons from the Leigh game and move on.
“We have got Saints next so we can’t start feeling sorry for ourselves. We have just got to unravel it and move on.”
