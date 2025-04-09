Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Daryl Powell has insisted his Wakefield Trinity side are “in a great place” despite their recent Challenge Cup exit and form at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield were knocked out of the cup at the quarter-final stage last Friday evening at home to Leigh Leopards, who took advantage of some individual mistakes to set up a last-four tie with Warrington Wolves.

It was a fifth successive home defeat to start 2025, but their impressive performances away from Belle Vue - three wins from three Super League games - sees them just one point away from the top six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Powell is in a positive mood ahead of Trin’s trip to Saints this Friday, April 11 (kick off 8pm).

He said: “I am not worried about anything. I think we are in a great place. And when we get some players back that give us a little bit more of a cutting edge potentially, then I think we’re even more of a threat.

“Everybody we have played against we’ve been pretty good. We will just try to be a little bit more consistent in a couple of areas but, ultimately, I haven’t seen anything yet that suggests that we can’t (compete). I have seen plenty to suggest that we can.

“You are talking about individual errors. If I’m sat here saying the team isn’t working hard enough or our system’s are not great - but it’s none of that. The boys are class and they’re working so hard.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I just think we need to realise how good we are. I think we do. I think the penny is dropping but I feel like we have gifted key moments to teams. Offside for two kicks which would win us the game (against Hull FC); against Leigh we got a couple of key moments wrong.

“I don’t think we should be worried about everything. I think that we are in a great place and we just need to learn key lessons from the Leigh game and move on.

“We have got Saints next so we can’t start feeling sorry for ourselves. We have just got to unravel it and move on.”