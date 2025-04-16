Tom Amone is 'significant signing' as Castleford Tigers look for more strike

Tom Amone is set to boost Castleford Tigers' forward power. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

"Significant signing” Tom Amone is aiming to give Castleford Tigers some of the strike they have been missing in this year’s Super League after joining the club on a short term deal until the end of the year.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Powerhouse prop Amone has been confirmed as a Hull KR signing for 2026, but in an unusual deal he will play for Cas this year after ending his spell with the Canterbury Bulldogs with immediate effect.

The 28-year-old made a huge Super League impact in his spell at Leigh Leopards from 2022 to 2024 and if he can replicate that form with the Tigers he is set to give the Wheldon Road some of the pack power they have been missing in a start to the season that has seen them win just once so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Westmead in New South Wales, in Australia, he played for Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles in the Intrust Super Premiership NSW in the 2018 season, where he was picked up by South Sydney Rabbitohs and made his NRL debut for them in 2019.

He went on to have further NRL experience with Wests Tigers, before signing for the Leopards at the end of 2021.

Amone was a member of Leigh’s 2023 Challenge Cup winning side and played 79 games for them, scoring 15 tries, before returning to Australia in May 2024 when he signed a two-year deal with Canterbury.

“Tom is a significant signing for the club, especially at this stage of the season,” said Tigers’ director of rugby Danny Wilson.

"When we heard of his availability we didn’t hesitate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is a ‘marquee-player’ and to be able to attract and sign players of this value and quality is an indication of the direction Martin Jepson wants to take the club. We are working towards a brighter future, and this is a good step in that direction.”

Amone has become the third addition to the Castleford pack this week following the arrivals of French pair Jordan Dezaria and Hugo Salabio on loan.

Dezaria and Salabio have gone straight into Danny McGuire's squad for the derby game at Wakefield Trinity, but Amone is being eased in after travelling from Australia.