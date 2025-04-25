Tom Amone set for Castleford Tigers debut - but star winger out and Sylvester Namo leaves

Jason Qareqare's try scoring ability will be missed by Castleford Tigers with a hamstring injury set to keep him out of action for three to four months. Picture: Rob Hare

There is mixed news for Castleford Tigers ahead of their game at bottom of the table Huddersfield Giants.

Big new signing Tom Amone is in line to make his debut after travelling from down under to help the Tigers in the remeinader of their 2025 season.

But winger Jason Qareqare will not play after injuring his hamstring again late on in 13-12 defeat at Wakefield Trinity.

He could be out for up to four months and it is a big blow to Cas, who have missed their young winger’s try scoring abiity for much of 2025.

He scored two tries at Wakefield in his first Super League game of the year.

“It’s not good, it is going to be a lengthy absence. I've been told it will be anything from three to four months,” said head coach Danny McGuire.

“It is going to require surgery, he has redone the injury that kept him out previously this year. It is really unfortunate and frustrating.

"I feel for him because I’ve seen all the hard work and commitment and effort he put in to get back fit and get back in the team, but he is still young; he has still got a lot of time and games and good moments left in his career so we’ll support him and guide him through this tough period.”

Cas do have a replacement at hand in Innes Senior, who is available again after suspension while his brother Louis, who can also play on the wing, is also close to returning after being sidelined since tearing a quad muscle last May.

“He is doing some really good things on the training field,” explained McGuire.

“He is really close to a run out, he is doing everything he needs to do, so I am looking forward to getting him back in the mix.”

The Tigers, meanwhile, are keen to get powerful prop Amone on the pitch after he was cleared to play when the club freed up a quota spot by releasing Sylvester Namo.

“He is a champion fella, really excited to be here and wants to be part of us moving forward for the rest of the season,” said McGuire.

"He has been really positive for us in his first week. He will be straight in there, he has trained every day and I think he is excited, he wants to play week-in and week-out and keep progressing.

“He is working on his leadership skills and has a really good group here which he can develop and help. I think our group’s looking for somebody to lead and for our players to follow and I think he will be a great example.”

On the decision to let Namo go, McGuire added: “Sylvester was really good for us and a champion player and person.

"Quota spots are really valuable and Sly was in and out of the team and not playing many minutes. He was the one we sort of had to sacrifice. The conversation wasn’t easy, but if you’re wanting to get better and improve you’ve got to make tough decisions at times.”