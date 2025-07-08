Top six Featherstone Rovers looking to continue their climb

Ben Reynolds gets the Featherstone Rovers attack moving against Barrow. Picture: Rob Hare

With one goal reached after ​climbing into the top six Featherstone Rovers head coach Paul Cooke believes his players are hungry to achieve the club’s next target.

Following the tough start to the campaign when Featherstone found themslves in the relegation places it is quite an achievement to have climbed the table as they have to be sixth after 15 matches in the Betfred Championship.

But Cooke does not want the players to think they have done enough now as the next aim is to climb further into the top four.

Currently Rovers are four points behind Oldham in fourth and only six behind second-placed York so climbing higher is not beyond the team if they can continue their general improvement of the last two months.

"We said once we’re in (the play-off places) we don’t want to come out,” said Cooke. “We’ve got to stay in, it’s as simple as that.

"The next challenge for us after a poor start to the season was to get in the top six. The next challenge is to stay in the six and climb into the four.

"The players are hungry for play-off football, they are hungry to get into the top six and four. That’s important to us.”

Cooke was pleased with the way his players toughened up as they defeated Barrow and shook off the disappointment of their performance the previous week against York.

He explained: “We put a real focus defensively on our contact and tackle management because it was poor last week.

"We got beat up last week and we told the players that. They took it personally and so they should do.

"The forwards particularly did that. Without the football I was really pleased – with the football I thought we left some out there.”

Cooke expects to have to make changes with a short turn round for the next game at Hunslet on Friday.

"It’s a five-day turnaround so not too long for us to recover and prepare, but we’re looking forward to getting out there,” added Cooke.

"The boys will then get a weekend off, which is well earned, then we’ve got a tough away trip to Toulouse so the next two are big.

"With it being a short turnaround it’s likely there’ll be some players missing because of injury, but we may get a couple back so swings and roundabouts for us.”