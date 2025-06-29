Tough schedule takes its toll on Wakefield Trinity as they lose out to Super League leaders

Wakefield Trinity's Josh Griffin and Hull Kingston Rovers' Dean Hadley have a disagreement. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

Head coach Daryl Powell believes the tough schedule his Wakefield Trinity players have endured in the last month caught up with them as they faded in the second half of their big clash with Super League leaders Hull KR at Craven Park.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trinity gave as good as they got in a high quality first half and led 10-6 until just before half-time with hopes high that they could follow-up their win over second-placed Wigan Warriors from the previous week.

But Rovers crucially scored their second try to lead narrowly at the break and went on to dominate the second half to run out 34-10 winners against a Trinity team that started without a high number of key players then lost half-back Jake Trueman to injury during the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought we had a real dig in the first half and I don't think there was much between the two teams,” said Trinity boss Powell.

Jay Pitts, Cameron Scott and Mason Lino combine to stop Hull KR's Sam Luckley. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

"I think the four week period that we've just had has caught up with us with the amount of players that are not available – seven front line unit players, I challenge you to take that out of any team and see how they go.

"It's disappointing. I think the way we started the second half was way off but also understandable as well.

"I think even in defeat for a half of football we've fronted up with a team that everybody is talking about. I guarantee you, you put those seven front line middle players available; we play Hull KR later in the year, which I'm really pleased about because I don't think that's a fair reflection of us as a squad and team. I'll look forward to that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Plenty of teams come here and get their backside spanked. I think that first half, they were rattled. We couldn't quite go on with it but that's not to say we won't later in the season."

Wakefield Trinity's Max Jowitt collects the ball. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

Rovers struck first in the 20th minute after a competitive opening to the match, with Rhyse Martin’s offload finding Tom Davies who was able to dive over for the first of what would be a hat-trick of tries.

Undaunted, Wakefield swiftly hit back with a brilliant move crowned by Trueman’s superb long pass out for Tom Johnstone to sprint over.

They then went ahead when creating an overlap on the right where Max Jowitt sent Corey Hall over and at this stage the visitors were good value for their lead after carrying on their high class rugby from the Wigan game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, that proved to be as good as it got for Trinity as their opponents showed why they are hitting the heights this year.

Rovers put a big finish in to the end of the half and Joe Burgess scored their second try. With Arthur Mourgue tagging on the extras they had a crucial two-point lead at the break.

The first score in the second half was going to be crucial and it went to the hosts five minutes in as Mikey Lewis' break caught Wakefield short of numbers and he managed to get over the line.

The momentum carried on with Rovers when they quickly added another score, Davies going over after three defenders fell for his dummy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trinity looked to hit back and were denied unfairly when Cameron Scott aimed to chase his own kick, but was brought down by Lewis.

The home player was sin-binned for his actions, but had saved a likely try and with Trinity then unable to take advantage of their next threatening set their hopes of a comeback gradually dwindled.

In fact despite being down to 12 men, the home team scored again when Davies took Hiku's pass to complete his hat-trick.

After returning to the pitch, Lewis made another smart break and offloaded to Hiku who went over for the next Rovers try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts eased to victory with little going right for Trin now. There were no more tries, although Burgess came close when correctly judged to have put a foot in touch seconds before grounding the ball over the line.