Castleford Tigers have paid tribute to club legend and iconic former scrum-half Keith Hepworth, who has died aged 82.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After making his debut for Castleford in April, 1959, Hepworth went on to play 329 times for the Wheldon Road club, scoring 66 tries as well as kicking four goals and 14 drop goals, during an outstanding 12-year stay.

One of those tries memorably came at Wembley in 1969 as Castleford beat Salford 11-6.

Another Challenge Cup win followed against Wigan the year after when Cas became only the second club at the time to win the cup in successive seasons.

Keith Hepworth, with Keith Howe and Alan Hardisty at the Castleford RLPA reunion in 2022. Picture: Matthew Merrick

Keith's outstanding performances were rewarded with call-ups for Great Britain for who he played 11 times, including being selected for the 1970 World Cup.

Hepworth will go down in history for being a key part in the GB Lions side that brought the Ashes back home in 1970, the last British side to beat Australia in a test series.

He also made several appearances for Yorkshire throughout the 1960s and early 1970s.

Alongside Alan Hardisty, he was part of one of the best half-back partnership in the club’s history.

Keith Hepworth scores a try for Castleford against Salford in the 1969 Challenge Cup final at Wembley.

When Hardisty moved to Leeds, following a career-ending injury to their stand-off Mick Shoebottom, Hepworth followed him and served the club with distinction for five years.

A member of Tigers’ Hall of Fame, he was a Floodlit Trophy winner against Swinton in 1966 and helped Castleford retain the silverware the following season, when Leigh were beaten in the final.

Hepworth’s final game for Castleford was a home Floodlit Trophy defeat by Huddersfield on October 5, 1971. He joined Leeds later that month and went on to play in six major finals, including the Wembley defeat by St Helens in 1972 and the following year’s Championship final loss to Dewsbury.

He was at scrum-half when they beat Dewsbury to lift the Yorkshire Cup in 1972 and featured in the same season’s Players final against Salford. Another Yorkshire Cup winner’s medal was collected against Wakefield Trinity in 1973 and he had a fine game the following year when Leeds became first winners of the Premiership trophy, at St Helens’ expense.

Having scored 34 tries and five goals in 177 games for Leeds and being named player of the year in 1973 and 1974 he was transferred to Hull FC in 1976.

Hepworth went into coaching, having a two-year spell in charge career at Bramley between 1980 and 1982.

"Castleford Tigers would like to offer their sincere condolences to the family and friends of Keith Hepworth at this difficult time," a Tigers statement said.

"Keith Hepworth will go down a hero within rugby league and supporters of the game will be thankful for Keith's contributions."