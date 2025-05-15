The Wakefield Trinity Foundation were delighted to present Outwood Primary Academy Littleworth Grange with rugby league equipment.

Wakefield Trinity Community Foundation have started the distribution of more than 1,000 pieces of Rugby League equipment into primary schools across the area as part of their four-figure partnership with RZ-Clean-Seal.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Through the support of their principal primary rugby league partner RZ-Clean-Seal, the Foundation will deliver hundreds of branded balls and bibs to more than 50 primaries across the Wakefield district alongside delivering their extensive primary rugby league programme.

Luke Shale, head of the Trinity Foundation, said: “This is something the Foundation has wanted to push forward with for a very long time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are keen to grow the game of rugby league and the brand of Wakefield Trinity with the next generation, which all starts with our primary school delivery.

“The support that RZ-Clean-Seal provides is essential in supporting our bid to create a lasting rugby league legacy through equipment delivery in the primary schools that the Foundation has a footprint around Wakefield and the wider district.

“The Foundation is proud to work in more than 50 primary schools and recognises that a thriving primary rugby league set-up creates enjoyable and engaging sessions for young players making their first steps into the sport.

“I’d personally like to thank Jake, Geoff and the rest of the team at RZ-Clean-Seal and the Hey Group for their continued backing and support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake Alleston, commercial director of the Hey Group, said: “As a Wakefield-based business, we are proud to support the Wakefield Trinity Community Foundation in providing equipment for primary schools to give them the opportunity to get involved in our fantastic game and hopefully to help create the next generation of Wakefield Trinity players!”