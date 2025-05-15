Trinity Foundation begins hand out of rugby league equipment to Wakefield schools
Through the support of their principal primary rugby league partner RZ-Clean-Seal, the Foundation will deliver hundreds of branded balls and bibs to more than 50 primaries across the Wakefield district alongside delivering their extensive primary rugby league programme.
Luke Shale, head of the Trinity Foundation, said: “This is something the Foundation has wanted to push forward with for a very long time.
"We are keen to grow the game of rugby league and the brand of Wakefield Trinity with the next generation, which all starts with our primary school delivery.
“The support that RZ-Clean-Seal provides is essential in supporting our bid to create a lasting rugby league legacy through equipment delivery in the primary schools that the Foundation has a footprint around Wakefield and the wider district.
“The Foundation is proud to work in more than 50 primary schools and recognises that a thriving primary rugby league set-up creates enjoyable and engaging sessions for young players making their first steps into the sport.
“I’d personally like to thank Jake, Geoff and the rest of the team at RZ-Clean-Seal and the Hey Group for their continued backing and support.”
Jake Alleston, commercial director of the Hey Group, said: “As a Wakefield-based business, we are proud to support the Wakefield Trinity Community Foundation in providing equipment for primary schools to give them the opportunity to get involved in our fantastic game and hopefully to help create the next generation of Wakefield Trinity players!”