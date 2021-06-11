Two Wakefield Trinity players added to Shaun Wane's England squad

Joe Westerman. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The England chief has also included Catalans Dragons winger Tom Davies and experienced Warrington Wolves half-back Gareth Widdop in his squad as they prepare for a fixture against a Combined Nations XIII later this month.

Wane attended a Wakefield training session earlier this week, with Trinity boss Chris Chester talking up Westerman and Lyne, with both players enjoying much better form this season.

The Wakefield duo join Trinity winger Tom Johnstone in the squad. Westerman last represented his country in 2014 while Lyne dropped out of the England squad last year.

Reece Lyne. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wane explained: “I watch every Super League game, every week, and the door is always open to players who are performing.

"I’ve been impressed in recent weeks by what I’ve seen from these four players and the data we have on them backs that up. They are consistently hitting the performance levels required at the highest level.”

On Wednesday, Wane will announce his squad for England’s match against the Combined Nations All Stars on Friday 25 June at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium.

The match is part of an historic double-header featuring the Men’s and Women’s teams. England Women face Wales at 6pm, before Shaun Wane takes charge of the England team for the first time at 8pm.