Two Wakefield Trinity players issued with bans following defeat to St Helens

BAN: For Wakefield's Ryan Hampshire. Picture: SWpix.com.

Joe Arundel and Ryan Hampshire have both been hit with a one-match penalty notice for a Grade B Dangerous Contact following last week's defeat to St Helens

Trinity only had 17 players available for the meeting with the Challenge Cup finalists, with the suspensions set to leave head coach Chris Chester with even fewer options for Friday's trip to Salford.

Wakefield were due to take on Salford at the beginning of the month but that was delayed due a Covid-19 outbreak in the Red Devils ranks.

BAN: For Joe Arundel. Picture: SWpix.com.

The Match Review Panel ruled that a late hit from Arundel in the eighth minute was sufficient to meet the threshold for dangerous contact as they noted: "Defender uses any part of their body forcefully to twist, bend or otherwise apply pressure to the limb or limbs of an opposing player in a way that involves an unacceptable risk of injury to that player.

Hampshire was charged for an incident in the 37th minute as the Match Review Panel explained: "A defending player makes contact with an opponent after the ball has been released by an opponent in a vulnerable position which causes excessive flexion to the head, neck or spinal column on an attacking player, which poses an unacceptable risk of injury to that player."