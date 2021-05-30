Wakefield Trinity 38 Huddersfield Giants 12 - ‘Not bad for a team that’s in a hole’ beams coach Chester

Wakefield Trinity winger Liam Kay scored two tries in the win over Huddersfield Giants. Picture: Simon Hulme/JPIMedia.

That was how delighted coach Chris Chester reflected on his side’s remarkable transformation in the space of just eight days.

After nine successive defeats, stretching back to last October, Trinity returned to winning ways with victory over Hull KR last weekend and then stunned Huddersfield Giants 38-12 on Sunday afternoon.

Wakefield led 30-0 at half-time and were 38-0 in front before Giants scored back-to-back consolation tries in the final two minutes.

Wakefield Trinity try scorer, Joe Westerman is held up by the Huddersfield defence. Picture: Simon Hulme/JPIMedia.

They withstood huge pressure in the first half, particularly for a spell when Jacob Miller was in the sin-bin and Chester reflected: “I thought we defended really tough in the first 20 minutes.

“Our tryline resilience and energy to keep Huddersfield out, it’s the best defensive performance I’ve seen from a Wakefield team in a number of years. The players deserve all the plaudits.”

Chester added: “Physically we dominated the game and I thought we played the ‘Wakefield way’; we scored some fantastic tries and I’ve said from day one, when we have got our best players on the pitch we can beat anybody.

“We’ve beaten a very good team in Huddersfield Giants, who have some real quality in their team and I was really pleased with the performance.”

Wakefield Trinity's Kelepi Tanginoa is held up by the Huddersfield defence. Picture: Simon Hulme/JPIMedia.

Trinity have another home game in six days’ time, against Leigh Centurions. Chester will be looking for a similar effort with and without the ball.

“We like to play an expansive game, taking our chances and we executed really well today,” he said. “It’s down to having our best players out on the pitch; I think that’s the third time Kyle Wood, Jacob Miller, Mason Lino and Max Jowitt have played together this year.

“It’s no coincidence we’ve won our last two games with most of our best players out on the pitch. We’ve still got Tom Johnstone to come back, but the way Liam Kay is playing at the minute, he has got a fight on his hands.”

Lino kicked six conversions and capped a fine individual effort with a length of the field interception try to complete Trinity’s scoring. He had the best game I’ve seen him have in a Wakefield Trinity shirt,” Chester said.

Wakefield Trinity's Mason Lino dives in for his side's seventh and final try in the win over Huddersfield Giants. Picture: Simon Hulme/JPIMedia.