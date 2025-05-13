Wakefield Trinity aiming to double up after Magic success

Matty Storton celebrates after Wakefield Trinity’s win at Warrington earlier this season. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

​Wakefield Trinity are out to do the double over Daryl Powell’s previous club when they return to the DIY Kitchens Stadium to face Challenge Cup finalists Warrington Wolves on Sunday.

Trinity beat the Wolves 30-16 at their Halliwell Jones Stadium in March and are confident of another success off the back of their impressive Magic Weekend dismantling of Castleford Tigers to have a “double” already in the bank.

They will be wary of opponents who showed their ability in beating Leigh Leopards in a hard fought cup semi-final last weekend, but will be the fresher of the two teams after putting a week off to good use.

And Wakefield have a bit of a monkey off their back, having finally won a home game in Super League last time round in beating the Tigers for their first win in four matches at the DIY Kitchens Stadium this year.

They are also looking for another big crowd to roar them to victory after an impressive following to Newcastle for the Magic game.

It is a match between sides currently in eighth and ninth place in the Super League table, but a win could take either into the play-off places as there is only two points separating the sides in fourth and ninth and there are four clubs on the same 10 point tally, including Trin.

Powell is hoping to have players back for the Warrington clash with the week off giving injured stars some vital recovery time.

Matty Russell could feature after recovering from his rib injury. He was included in the 21-man squad for the last game, but did not make the cut to the matchday line-up.

Trinity will continue to be without forwards Caleb Hamlin-Uele, Ky Rodwell, Thomas Doyle and Renouf Atoni who will be missing longer term, but hope to hear better news on Seth Nikotemo and Matty Storton who also missed the Magic Weekend trip.

Trinity, meanwhile, are engaging with their supporters again when they will be hosting a second open training session of 2025 on Friday, May 30 at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

It is free for all to attend, watch training and meet your favourite Trinity stars afterwards for pictures and autographs.

The club shop and passing challenge will be open in the Fan Zone from 9.15am plus there will be a special interview with Daryl Powell.