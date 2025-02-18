Wakefield Trinity and Daryl Powell aiming to fly the flag for Yorkshire in Super League
That is the hope of head coach Daryl Powell who saw his Trin stars record a superb Round One victory at Leeds Rhinos last weekend.
And with the Robins needing a golden-point drop-goal from Mikey Lewis to seal a 19-18 win over Castleford Tigers in their opening match, Powell wants Wakefield - who were 100/1 outsiders to reach this season’s Grand Final before their win at Headingley - to be the division’s Yorkshire “influence”.
He said: “We could do with some more Yorkshire influence in there. I’d like to see that. I’d like us to be that influence.
“100/1 to be Grand Final is interesting. I will always use things like that. It’s fuel and you use any fuel you can get.”
Assessing Rovers’ – who visit Belle Vue on Thursday, February 20 (kick off 8pm) – start to the campaign he added: “Hull KR just didn’t pay respect to Cas.
“You could see that a little bit and they’d probably say that.”
And Powell believes the “foundations” are in place at the club to ensure Trinity’s 14-12 win last Saturday wasn’t a one-off.
He said: “We had to go through the process of dealing with the Championship and I thought we did that in such a humble, professional way. The whole club respected everything about the Championship and that was important.
“We have built ourselves a foundation that allows us to come in and do what we did (at Leeds). I think our foundations are rock solid, from the family who bought the club, to what is going to be an unbelievable stadium, and I feel like we have got a team, certainly from an attitude point of view, that is going to match that, and we will just keep building.
“We feel like we have done a pretty good job in recruitment and retention and we are in a good place. It (performance and result at Headingley) showed that our foundations are good and we can build from it.”
