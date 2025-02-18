Daryl Powell applauds the Wakefield Trinity fans after the opening round victory at Leeds Rhinos. Photo by John Victor.

Last year’s Grand Finalists Hull KR are first up to visit the DIY Kitchens Stadium in Super League in 2025 - where Wakefield Trinity are hoping to fly the flag for Yorkshire.

That is the hope of head coach Daryl Powell who saw his Trin stars record a superb Round One victory at Leeds Rhinos last weekend.

And with the Robins needing a golden-point drop-goal from Mikey Lewis to seal a 19-18 win over Castleford Tigers in their opening match, Powell wants Wakefield - who were 100/1 outsiders to reach this season’s Grand Final before their win at Headingley - to be the division’s Yorkshire “influence”.

He said: “We could do with some more Yorkshire influence in there. I’d like to see that. I’d like us to be that influence.

“100/1 to be Grand Final is interesting. I will always use things like that. It’s fuel and you use any fuel you can get.”

Assessing Rovers’ – who visit Belle Vue on Thursday, February 20 (kick off 8pm) – start to the campaign he added: “Hull KR just didn’t pay respect to Cas.

“You could see that a little bit and they’d probably say that.”

And Powell believes the “foundations” are in place at the club to ensure Trinity’s 14-12 win last Saturday wasn’t a one-off.

He said: “We had to go through the process of dealing with the Championship and I thought we did that in such a humble, professional way. The whole club respected everything about the Championship and that was important.

“We have built ourselves a foundation that allows us to come in and do what we did (at Leeds). I think our foundations are rock solid, from the family who bought the club, to what is going to be an unbelievable stadium, and I feel like we have got a team, certainly from an attitude point of view, that is going to match that, and we will just keep building.

“We feel like we have done a pretty good job in recruitment and retention and we are in a good place. It (performance and result at Headingley) showed that our foundations are good and we can build from it.”

Wakefield have been injury blows, however, at the start of the season with Powell confirming Ky Rodwell and Cameron Scott (both hamstring) will be out for around six weeks, Seth Nikotemo (scaphoid) out for eight weeks and Josh Griffin three weeks.