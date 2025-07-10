Four Wakefield Trinity cannot stop Lewis Martin's winning try for Hull FC. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Hull FC finally won a game on home soil and leapt back into the play-off places at the expense of Wakefield Trinity in a game of two halves at the MKM Stadium.

Ten unanswered first half points from Max Jowitt put Wakefield in a seemingly healthy position to tighten their grip on sixth spot in Super League.

But the Black and Whites ended their 356-day wait for a win in front of their home fans with 16 unanswered points of their own in the second 40 to put Trinity back outside the top six.

The topsy-turvy, Hokey-Cokey battle between these two to reach the play-offs will undoubtedly rage on for the final nine rounds.

This had all the hallmarks of a pivotal clash and maybe nerves got the better of both sides in a largely scrappy and error-strewn encounter.

Trin, who started brightly in the 44-6 thrashing of Catalans Dragons last weekend which had leap-frogged them above Hull FC in the table, had an almighty scare in the first two minutes but Jed Cartwright’s pass into Harvey Barron was forward. The winger’s eye-catching dive into the corner was very much redundant.

But then came the errors. By the 14th minute, it was 5-2 to the home side on that score.

Hull’s mistakes gave Daryl Powell’s men the impetus, and field position, but they could not convert the pressure into points on the board.

It was no surprise that when the first points did flick onto the scoreboard, it came from an FC error after Liam Knight knocked the ball out of Caleb Hamlin-Uele’s hand as he was about to play-the ball. Jowitt’s trusted right boot smashed over the penalty from miles out.

It was all Trinity. But, by 33 minutes, they only had two points to show for their efforts. They did manage to double the lead with another Jowitt penalty after Josh Rourke was obstructed by Brad Fash.

And the visitors continued momentum allowed them to grab the game’s first try thanks to the creativity of youngster Harvey Smith who scampered clear through the middle on halfway before finding the supportive Jowitt, who converted his own try.

It was Hull FC 0, Max Jowitt 10 as the half-time hooter sounded, with Trinity on course for a first away victory since the 14-40 triumph at Leigh Leopards in March.

But it was a complete role reversal in the second half as the errors stacked up against Wakefield. And Hull FC found their groove at home.

The second half started like the first with Barron going close, as the Black and Whites began to camp in Wakey’s half.

The pressure told on 55 minutes as Zak Hardaker powered over from dummy half to get Hull back into the contest.

They could have been level soon after but former Trin player Sam Eseh dropped the ball close to the tryline.

FC had turned up the heat and intensity. And a tiring Wakefield did not have any answers.

And when Jayden Myers, who replaced Tom Johnstone - missing with a groin injury - on the wing in one of two changes Powell made to the side, couldn’t claim a high ball, the home side worked it well to the right for Jordan Rapana to force himself over in the corner.

The deserved turnaround was completed with 13 minutes remaining when Lewis Martin scrambled over in the corner despite the best efforts of four Trin players, as Hull FC won at home for the first time since July 20, 2024.

Hull FC: Hardaker, Barron, Rapana, Litten, Martin, Cust, Sezer, Ese’ese, Borough, Knight, Cartwright, Chamberlain, Aydin

Interchanges: Ashworth, Fash, Charles, Eseh

Tries: Hardaker, Rapana, Martin

Conversions: Charles (2)

Wakefield: Rourke, Walmsley, Hall, Scott, Myers, Jowitt, Lino, McMeeken, Hood, Hamlin-Uele, Griffin, Vagana, Pitts

Interchanges: Nikotemo, Doyle, Smith, Faatili

Tries: Jowitt

Conversions: Jowitt

Penalties: Jowitt (2)