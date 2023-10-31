Wakefield Trinity boost squad with two new signings and deals for three players

​Wakefield Trinity’s 2024 squad is beginning to take shape following several signings and contract extensions announced in the last week.

Hooker Thomas Doyle became the latest to join the Wakefield revolution after arriving from Keighley Cougars on a one-year deal on Monday.

Doyle, 24, came through the Bradford Bulls Academy and went on to play 57 times for their first team from 2019 to 2022, scoring 16 tries.

He surprisingly moved to Keighley for the 2023 season, scoring three tries in 23 appearances for the Championship club.

England international Jermaine McGillvary will be on the wing for Wakefield Trinity in 2024. Photo by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

"Thomas Doyle, is a young hooker who is a quality addition to back up Liam Hood around the engine room of the pack in what is one of the most important parts of a rugby league team,” said head coach Daryl Powell.

"He is quick and strong with quality service around the ruck. I’m looking forward to working with him and see how he can grow into being a Super League player of the future.”

Doyle joins another newcomer to Trinity in England international winger Jermaine McGillvary, who has penned a one-year deal.

One of the most prolific try scoring wingers in the Super League era, in his 13-year career with Huddersfield Giants McGillvary amassed 209 tries in 312 appearances and also represented Great Britain and England on 21 occasions, scoring 12 tries.

Powell said: ‘When I spoke to Jermaine before we managed to secure his signature I was super impressed with how driven he is to have a big season in ’24.

"He’s been an unbelievable player for a number of years and I have no doubt he’s going to have a barnstorming season on the wing for Wakefield Trinity.

"He is an impressive man and player and I am confident the Trinity supporters will absolutely love what he will do this season.”

Centre Jack Croft, centre or winger Romain Franco and forward Isaac Shaw have further boosted Trinity by committing to the club for another year.

Powell is pleased to have all on board and said: “Romain will add strength and depth to our back division next season.

"He played in different positions last year, which shows he’s a flexible player. He is quick and strong and works hard to be the best he can be.

"Jack Croft is a quality young centre whose pathway has been an interesting one over the last few years.

"These experiences have helped him to grow as a person and as a player and I’m confident it will drive him to be an outstanding centre in the future.

‘Isaac is raw as a player, but he’s young and keen. He is going to be a big strong aggressive front row forward in the future.