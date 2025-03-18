Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell believes team is still developing

Liam Hood gets the ball down for a try for Wakefield Trinity in their win at Huddersfield Giants. Picture: Paul Butterfield

​Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell believes his team is still developing and will continue to improve as the 2025 season continues.

Trinity have made a promising start to their return to Super League with two wins from their first four matches and have progressed to the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup when they will face Leigh Leopards at home.

But the head coach still expects more progression as the players get to know each other better.

"We're growing and developing as a team,” said Powell.

"We still don't know exactly the team that we are because we've got 10 new players and are early in the season. But we're managing ourselves really well. We've been really competitive in pretty much all our games.

"It's been a pretty good journey learning about ourselves as a team. We learned a little bit more about ourselves (in the Challenge Cup win against Huddersfield Giants."

In the short term Trinity are having to cope with injuries and lost three more players who had to leave the field early at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Powell admitted Max Jowitt and Matty Storton will be big misses if they are out of action after picking up knocks against the Giants.

He explained: "We don't know what we'll get out of this in terms of injuries. There are potentially a couple of medium to long-termers there.

"It doesn’t look great for Max, he came off in a bit of pain and he’s in a boot. But we don’t know until we get a scan. We’ll get him checked out – hopefully it will not be too bad but it doesn’t look great.

"He’s been outstanding. He’s started all the games bar one and been a top performer for us. He’s a high quality full-back and it does make a big difference to your team.

"But we signed Josh Rourke in the close season. He showed at London that he’s a decent full-back and he’s got plenty of quality about him.

"He’ll get an opportunity and he’s been waiting for that. He has to step up and do the job for us and I’m confident that he would.

"Matty felt a little bit behind his knee and we’ll see how he is. He’s another one who has started the season in great form. Isaiah (Vagana) got a shoulder as well and he’ll get a scan to see where he’s at – I thought he was outstanding.”

It is back to the Super League for Trinity this Friday when back at home to Hull FC, who knocked Wigan out of the Challenge Cup last weekend.

Powell is hopeful of having a stronger squad to pick from with several players expected to be back available after injury, including Australian forward Caius Faatili.

He added: "We’ve got a tough game, we know Hull will come to play. They’ve been pretty good and started the season well so we’re mindful we’ll have to step up again.”