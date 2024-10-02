Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell excited for start of play-offs
After a week off earned by finishing top of the table Trinity will be at home to either Bradford Bulls, York Knights, Widnes Vikings or Featherstone Rovers in a knockout semi-final.
Those four teams face a play-off this weekend and whichever of the winning sides from the games finished lowest in the final league table will make the trip to the DIY Kitchens Stadium.
“I have no preference (for who Wakefield play in the play-offs). We are at home and that is the key thing,” said Trinity boss Powell.
"We’ve just got to play well. Coming here and playing against us when we are bang at it then we’re a tough team to play against.
"York gave us a stiff challenge the other week so we are mindful that we are not unbeatable. We know we have to be right at the top of our game.
"Toulouse have already beaten us and Bradford have run us close a couple of times so we’re taking nothing for granted.
"For us we need to focus on what we need to do. We’ve got a couple of training sessions this week then a weekend off and our player of the year next week. Then we roll into play-off week and that’s always exciting.
"I’ve been involved in those many times as a player and a coach and they are the best. They put the hairs on the back of your neck up and get you ready to do what you do the best and enjoy the most.”
Trinity, meanwhile, are continuing to look beyond the end of this season with more new signings announced.
Experienced Scotland international winger Matty Russell is joining on a one-year deal and will compete with Tom Johnstone and Lachlan Walmsley for a wing spot at Trinity next year following the departures of Jermaine McGillvary and Darrell Olpherts.
And exciting 24-year-old London Broncos full-back Josh Rourke will also be joining him at Belle Vue after agreeing an initial one year deal with a club option of extending the deal until the end of the 2026 season.