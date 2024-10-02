Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Head coach Daryl Powell is not concerned about who his Wakefield Trinity team will meet in their Betfred Championship play-off semi-final.

After a week off earned by finishing top of the table Trinity will be at home to either Bradford Bulls, York Knights, Widnes Vikings or Featherstone Rovers in a knockout semi-final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those four teams face a play-off this weekend and whichever of the winning sides from the games finished lowest in the final league table will make the trip to the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I have no preference (for who Wakefield play in the play-offs). We are at home and that is the key thing,” said Trinity boss Powell.

New Wakefield Trinity recruit Josh Rourke scores a try for London Broncos against Leeds Rhinos this year. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

"We’ve just got to play well. Coming here and playing against us when we are bang at it then we’re a tough team to play against.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"York gave us a stiff challenge the other week so we are mindful that we are not unbeatable. We know we have to be right at the top of our game.

"Toulouse have already beaten us and Bradford have run us close a couple of times so we’re taking nothing for granted.

"For us we need to focus on what we need to do. We’ve got a couple of training sessions this week then a weekend off and our player of the year next week. Then we roll into play-off week and that’s always exciting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve been involved in those many times as a player and a coach and they are the best. They put the hairs on the back of your neck up and get you ready to do what you do the best and enjoy the most.”

Trinity, meanwhile, are continuing to look beyond the end of this season with more new signings announced.

Experienced Scotland international winger Matty Russell is joining on a one-year deal and will compete with Tom Johnstone and Lachlan Walmsley for a wing spot at Trinity next year following the departures of Jermaine McGillvary and Darrell Olpherts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And exciting 24-year-old London Broncos full-back Josh Rourke will also be joining him at Belle Vue after agreeing an initial one year deal with a club option of extending the deal until the end of the 2026 season.