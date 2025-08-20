Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell facing some big selection decisions for Wigan Warriors trip

Seth Nikotemo scored a try hat-trick in a reserve game against Hull to press his claims for a recall for Wakefield Trinity's trip to Wigan. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

​Head coach Daryl Powell has some big calls to make with his selection for Wakefield Trinity’s return to action at Wigan Warriors on Sunday.

​The unexpected week off caused by the cancellation of last week’s scheduled game at Salford Red Devils robbed Powell of the chance to look at fringe players and others coming back from injury as he had planned to make changes for the fixture following a poor performance against St Helens.

Cam Scott, Olly Russell, Josh Rourke, Ky Rodwell and Seth Nikotemo were all set to play as they were being given an opportunity to press their claims for a place in the 17-man squad for the trip to Wigan.

A reserve game against Hull did give all five some valuable game time, with Nikotemo grabbing a hat-trick of tries in a 40-6 victory, but it will be a big jump to go from that match to the intensity of an important clash at The Brick Community Stadium.

The game is crucial to both sides with Wigan looking to cling onto their second place in the Betfred Super League table under pressure from surging St Helens and Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield aiming to get back into the play-off spots.

Sixth-placed Hull’s 18-12 win over Leigh Leopards left Trinity three points behind them, although they have a game in hand as it stands until a decision is made on what happens with the Salford fixture cancelled because of player welfare issues with the home team down to bare bones.

Whatever the outcome, Powell’s men can give their top six hopes a big boost if they can earn a repeat success against Wigan after they beat the reigning champions 16-10 at the DIY Kitchens Stadium in June.

Their team will not include centre Corey Hall who has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a foot injury that has required surgery while star winger Tom Johnstone is struggling with an infection in his groin.

Trinity sympathised with fans after the cancellation of the round 22 game at Salford, which was due to take place last Sunday.

In a statement the club said: “We would like to confirm that we were only made aware of Salford’s situation and the plan to cancel the game briefly before the statements were published.

”Further updates regarding the result of this fixture and the status of our planned round 27 fixture against Salford will be provided following meetings with the RFL.”