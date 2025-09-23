Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell relishes 'free hit' chance in play-off against Leigh

Daryl Powell believes there is no pressure on his Wakefield Trinity players in their play-off against Leigh Leopards. Picture: John Victor

After achieving their aim to finish in Super League’s top six in their first season back in the top flight Wakefield Trinity now go into their play-off eliminator with the pressure off according to head coach Daryl Powell.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trinity face Leigh Leopards with a trip to League Leaders Shield winners Hull KR as their semi-final prize if they can conjure up another magical night at the Leigh Sports Village.

With a victory there already this year Powell’s men can travel without fear, although Leigh have been in consistently good form in recent weeks and have twice got revenge for that earlier defeat by beating Wakefield in league and cup matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a great opportunity for us,” said Powell. “We know what that place is like, it will be a great atmosphere, there will be a buzz about it.

"We have been there and won there so there’s a confidence that we’re not going into an unknown environment.

"But I don’t think it counts for anything, we’ve played them another twice and they’ve beaten us on both of those occasions, but very tight games – nothing in them.

"I think if we play well it’s a 50-50 game as I see it. Leigh have been playing well and are on a decent run so will be confident. We’ve got to go there and be the best we can be – if we are that then we are difficult to play against.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ll be well supported, they’re obviously at home and they’ll be big favourites so we’ve got almost a free hit really to see what we can do.

"I think we’ve earned the right to be giving ourselves a shot at doing something special.

"At the moment I think we’re at our best and show our best mentality when we are not expected to win. So far this year it’s brought the best out of us.”

Trinity will have to face Leigh without a key player in full-back Max Jowitt after he suffered a head injury in the 52-16 win at Salford in the last regular season game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They do have an able deputy in Josh Rourke ready to step in, but it is a big blow to lose one-club man Jowitt who has been outstanding for the most part in his return to Super League.

"Max had just come back, played great last week and didn’t get a chance (against Salford), in the blink of an eye he was out of the game.

"But these are the things that happen. It’s disappointing for Max and for us.

"Josh Rourke’s done some outstanding things this year and he’ll get an opportunity.

"But I feel for Max because he’s worked really hard to get back in the team and he’s held himself really well and then this happens to him. We’ve just got to make sure his season goes on.”