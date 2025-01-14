Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell wants to put out his strongest possible line-up for warm-up game with Castleford Tigers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell intends to field his strongest possible team in the Luke Gale testimonial match against Castleford Tigers on January 24.

​It is Trinity’s only warm-up game ahead of their return to Super League and Powell intends to give all his big hitters a run out.

But he will not risk anyone who has a knock and has confirmed that prop forward Renouf Atoni will not feature after suffering an injury in pre-season.

Atoni, who was a key player, making 28 appearances for Wakefield last season, has travelled with the first team squad for a warm weather training camp in Tenerife this week, but he is not set to join in with the other players’ training.

Renouf Atoni has picked up an injury and will miss Wakefield Trinity's final pre-season match. Picture: Rob Hare

"Renouf Atoni won't play (against Castleford),” said Powell.

“He's picked up a bit of a calf injury. He'll be on the camp next week but won't be training.

"Apart from that, we look all right at the moment. We'll see how they get through a pretty tough week.

"It's an important game for us so we'll name a pretty strong team.

"If people are fit, they'll play in that game."

Part of Trinity’s plans to be ready for the start of the Super League season is that they will play in the Challenge Cup before they face their first top flight game.

Super League clubs are entering the cup at the earlier third round stage this year and Powell is hoping for a good test to help his players to get up to match speed.

He explained: "We could do with a strong Champ team because it's an important part of our preparation.

"This year has been a short pre-season. It's been hard work in terms of the amount of time we've got and you generally get one week like this last one.

"We've had some adapted sessions and then go on camp. It's perfect prep and then we'll come back, play Cas and will be a couple of weeks away from that Challenge Cup game.

"We're getting right to the pointy end of it now which is great."

Trinity’s Tom Delaney, meanwhile, has joined Dewsbury Rams on loan for the 2025 season.

The move will give the winger valuable first team experience with the Betfred League One side as they aim to bounce back following relegation last year.