Wakefield Trinity boss delighted to sign up 'one of the most talented kids we have had in the academy'

The product of Trinity’s youth system has shone at scholarship and academy level at the club and has been training with the first team.

The 18-year old, who played his amateur rugby with Heworth, played at centre at Headingley on Boxing Day, but can also cover wing and full-back positions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have really enjoyed the past eight weeks of pre-season and have felt that I have gained a lot from it,” said Pratt.

Oliver Pratt has signed a three-year deal with Wakefield Trinity.

“I can already see my game improving so I’m excited for the next few years to see how much further I can progress.”

Head coach Mark Applegarth, said: “Oli Pratt is one of the most talented kids we have had in the academy in my time at Wakefield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s naturally a great runner of the ball with great footwork and pace. The key for Olly now is to continue working hard and to remain fully focused on developing his game.

“We have been working hard with him on his passing game, which is improving every week, and with him now training with the first team, it will help him kick on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m delighted he’s signed a new three-year deal and I’m excited to be working with him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trinity chief executive Michael Carter added: “I’m delighted that Oliver has committed his future to Wakefield Trinity.

"He’s one of our bright young stars coming through from our academy and hopefully we’ll see him get plenty of game time this coming year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to thank every single squadbuilder member who have made this deal possible.

"I would also like to thank Oliver’s family and his agent, Iestyn Harris, who have made this a simple and easy process to get this over the line.”

Advertisement Hide Ad