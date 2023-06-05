Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth believes he is still the man to oversee rebuilding job

What could go wrong did go wrong for Trinity at Newcastle’s St James’ Park with more injuries to pile on the huge disappointment of a 30-4 defeat to a Leigh Leopards side who had to play 53 minutes with a man down after having Ben Reynolds sent-off.

They were even down to 11 men for 10 minutes towards half-time, but Wakefield could only manage one late second half try through Max Jowitt.​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applegarth admitted it was a “horrible” experience he was going through, but remains convinced he is the man to oversee the rebuild going on at the club.

Mark Applegarth believes he is still the man to oversee Wakefield Trinity's rebuild. Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

He said: "I think anyone in my shoes at this moment in time would find it challenging as we're going through a rebuild.

"Whether you're a rookie such as me or an experienced head coach, the messages are still the same. It's more the frustration of having to go through it. Hopefully we'll be better people for it but it doesn't help you here and now.

"It's as frustrating as it gets and you learn a lot about yourself and the people around you, for sure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I do think I'm the man to oversee the rebuild. It's a horrible experience to go through but you've got to front it up head on and do everything you can.”

Despite still being winless as head coach in 14 Super League matches Applegarth insists he does not fear for his job.

He added: "I control what I can control. That's completely out of my hands. I just focus on doing everything I can as head coach of this club to make sure the lads are feeling prepared.

"There's no point worrying about something that you've got no control over."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applegarth was left cursing Trinity’s luck further with Jack Croft having to go to hospital for scans on a neck injury picked up in the game against Leigh and two players, Josh Bowden and Jordy Crowther, having to leave the field with head injuries.

Crowther was able to return to the field so should be okay for this Sunday’s derby game against Leeds Rhinos at the Be Well Support Stadium when both teams will be aiming to bounce back from disappointing Magic Weekends.

Bowden will not play, however, after failing his HIA.

The club, meanwhile, put a statement out on Croft – who has recently rejoined the club – issuing some good news.

It read: “Crofty has been cleared of any serious injury and will be back in contention to play as soon as the symptoms of his injury settle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad