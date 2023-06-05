Wakefield Trinity boss critical of 'erratic' performance against Leigh Leopards

Applegarth refused to use Trinity’s ever lengthening injury list as an excuse as he tried to fathom what went wrong in a display he believes summed up the team’s 2023 season.

He said: "I think we've had really good prep, we've just not served up the quality on the Sunday and that's the part I'm looking at now.

"Is it a tactical error? Is it some messages I'm giving or the quality of what we're trying to do? That's the frustrating part about it.​

Contrasting fortunes for Wakefield Trinity and Leigh Leopards at Magic Weekend. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

"It sums up the story of our year so far.

"Anyone watching that game as a neutral would probably think we were the team down to 12 men with how we played.

"I thought we were really erratic in the first half and our completion was down again."

Applegarth continued: "We spoke about composure and being clinical at half-time, not changing how we play because they were down a man. We had to make sure we respected possession and played in the areas of the field we wanted to play in and eventually they'd wilt.

"We went out and did the complete opposite. It's very frustrating as a coach.

"At the moment, we're not playing as a team; we're playing as a bunch of individuals and it's showing badly. We need to fix it up sharpish because we are running out of time.

"I personally feel we've got it in us but the most important people in all of it are the people that go out into the arena. They've got to believe.

"I think we've got the troops to do it. There's a lot of leadership in this team. When we do get everyone out there, we can play some pretty high-level rugby."

Applegarth is hoping for a boost from former Man of Steel Luke Gale, who he hopes can make his long awaited first appearance for Wakefield against his old club Leeds Rhinos this Sunday.

He explained: “Luke is nursing a bit of a groin injury. We are hoping it’s not too bad.

“Luke has been helping out on the coaching side with me, helping the pivots and things like that and hopefully it won’t be too long (before he plays).