Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth has key decisions to make ahead of big kick-off

​With only two of the first team squad ruled out by injury Trinity have competition for places, particularly with the wing spots and at hooker, and the head coach will be running the rule over all his available players before making a final decision on the 17 to be on duty for his first competitive game in charge.

Hooker Liam Hood (knee injury) and back-rower Jordy Crowther (concussion protocols) will sit out the opener against Catalans Dragons, but the remainder of the starting line-up will be picked from strength.

Whatever the final 17 is for round one, Applegarth said some of his selections have not been straightforward.

Mark Applegarth has decisions to make ahead of his first Super League game in charge of Wakefield Trinity. Picture: Dean Williams

"The obvious one is the wing spots," explained Applegarth, who has to choose between Lewis Murphy, Jorge Taufua, Tom Lineham and Lee Kershaw.

"We've got four to go into two. If we can keep them all fit, hopefully we've got that luxury of picking whichever two wingers we feel are best suited for the opposition we're playing.

"Tom Lineham came back in really good shape and has trained really well. That's been pleasing to see because he had a bit of a difficult year last year."

Wakefield are relegation favourites ahead of the new season after only making sure of staying in Super League towards the end of 2022, but Applegarth has brought an air of optimism with him since taking over from Willie Poching and is confident the team can progress this year.

He added: "If we keep our top squad fit and get a bit of luck with injuries, I think we can compete with anyone.

"I'm not just saying that because I've got to say it; I'm saying it because I believe it.

"I'm looking forward to the lads getting out there and expressing themselves and enjoying it.

"I don't think it's any secret we spend the least in Super League in terms of the cap, but I like to think we've been really smart in how we've gone about with our signings.