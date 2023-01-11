The 24-year-old had an excellent debut for Wakefield, excelling initially at nine before moving into his usual position in the halves, writes James O’Brien.

Smith is not a complete novice in the hooker position after gaining experience at first club Warrington Wolves, but Applegarth admitted the experiment happened by chance.

He explained: "Liam Kay had a bit of a rib injury and Bowesy (Harry Bowes) missed a week with a minor issue himself.

Morgan Smith made an impressive Wakefield Trinity debut against Leeds Rhinos in a hooker role initially. Picture: Dec Hayes

"Hoody (Liam Hood) had a bit of a calf strain so we didn't want to risk the two Liams or overexpose Bowesy.

"We knew Morgan could play nine so we trained him there for a couple of days. I thought he had a cracking game.

"That's the beauty of Morgan – even though he's a half-back, he can play that nine position really well too."

Hood has retained the number nine shirt, while Kay provides competition and cover at hooker and on the wing. Bowes, meanwhile, featured 11 times last year after coming through the academy during Applegarth's time in charge of the youth set-up.

Applegarth can now add Smith's name to the mix after the former Featherstone Rovers man underlined his versatility at Headingley.

“He just wants a place in the team so whether he's picked at nine or half, I don't think it matters to him. He just wants to play,” said Applegarth.

"From a coach's perspective, it's a good utility to have. We stumbled on it but we knew that he could do that from his time at his previous clubs.

“It was just pleasing to see him pick it up so easily again. That's what pleased me the most."

The attention now switches to another of Trinity’s stars with Reece Lyne’s testimonial match taking place at the Be Well Support Stadium on Sunday.

