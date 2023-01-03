Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth insists it is not just about survival in 2023
While surviving the drop may be the priority as far as everyone else connected with the club is concerned, Wakefield Trinity’s new coach Mark Applegarth has loftier ambitions.
Applegarth took the hot seat in September, following Willie Poching’s shock dismissal and has inherited a team operating on a limited budget, writes Peter Smith.
Trinity have also said farewell to a host of influential players, including try-scoring wing Tom Johnstone, captain/stand-off Jacob Miller, prop David Fifita and back-rowers Tinirau Arona and James Batchelor.
Unsurprisingly, Trinity are already being tipped as likely relegation candidates, but it is a similar story every year and since entering the top flight in 1999, Wakefield have confounded expectations every time.
Certainly, Applegarth is not approaching his debut season in the hot seat simply to survive and though it would be one of the competition’s great shocks if they could do it, he feels he has a squad capable of breaking into Super League’s top six.
“We’d like to think we have spent really well on our salary cap,” said Applegarth, after seeing recruits Morgan Smith and Renouf Atoni impress in Boxing Day’s pre-season win at Leeds Rhinos.
“We have got our own goals, as a team, staff and me personally. It is professional sport and you play to win, as simple as that.
“You want to be in the play-offs – I am sure every single coach would say that and getting in there is a different thing, but I think if we can keep our squad fit, we can compete with anyone.
“I want to be competing and playing in the big games, like anyone does. If you ask anyone in our changing room, they are exactly the same. That’s the mentality we are trying to build, be competitors and back yourself.”
Boxing Day, more than seven weeks out from Super League round one, will not have a bearing on Wakefield’s season, but any win at Leeds is a good one and their 38-20 victory was a timely boost to morale.
Wakefield fielded a stronger side than their hosts and trailed twice, at 10-8 and 20-14, but ran in five unanswered tries in the final quarter to emerge deserved victors, with Renouf among those to cross Rhinos’ line.
“He has been in the country about 10 days and he was desperate to play,” said Applegarth, of the New Zealand-born front-rower who has figured in the NRL for Canterbury Bulldogs.
“He is an exciting player and hopefully one who will take a few by surprise this year.”