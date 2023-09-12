Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth says his team will 'fight right to the death'

Watch more videos on Shots!

​Trinity’s stay in the Betfred Super League is now hanging by a thread as anything less than wins in their last two matches will see them relegated.

Even then they must also hope that rivals Castleford Tigers lose both their games and go down by big enough margins to allow Wakefield to stop up on points difference.

An 18-10 loss to Catalans on the same night that rivals Castleford Tigers beat Hull 29-10 have left Applegarth’s men four points adrift at the bottom with just two games remaining this season against sides in the top six battling to secure their play-off places.

Wakefield Trinity's Renouf Atoni will miss the trip to Leigh after picking up a one match suspension. Photo by John Clifton/SWpix.com

Trinity go to Leigh Leopards this Friday then finish their campaign off at home to Hull KR the following Friday.

Head coach Applegarth has not given up hope that he can keep Trinity up, however.

He said: "We will be fighting right to the death.

"We've got two games where we need Cas to slip up and make sure we're winners. But we will dust ourselves off and get ready for Leigh.

"I have no doubt that the team on Friday night will be going out and giving everything, throwing the kitchen sink to get the result.

"It's a horrible situation going out there knowing our destiny is not in our hands, but we will be going out and ripping into it."

Trinity once again put up a spirited effort in their latest game, shown by them not giving up and scoring two late tries that could yet prove crucial if they should finish level on points with Cas.

But again it was the execution that let them down as a failure to turn pressure into points proved crucial in the defeat to Catalans.

Applegarth added: "It feels like groundhog day. We put in the effort and application again and it's hard as a coach to knock anyone for that, but when you boil it down it comes down to those crucial moments and fine margins.

"It's the toughest part of us at the moment. You know you shouldn't be putting in that amount of effort and coming away with a loss. They are not getting their rewards for their efforts.”