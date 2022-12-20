Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth set for first game in charge in Festive Challenge against Leeds Rhinos

The game gives Trinity fans a chance to see a number of the club’s new faces, but will have extra interest this year as it will be Mark Applegarth’s first game in charge since he took over as head coach.

While there are obviously no Super League points at stake Applegarth will want to make a big instant impression as he looks to get any doubting Trinity fans on his side.

He will also use the match to give him a guide on where the team is at ahead of further pre-season work in readiness for the big kick-off in February.

Mark Applegarth is set for his first game as head coach of Wakefield Trinity in the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge against Leeds Rhinos. Picture: Dean Williams

He is likely to select as many of Wakefield’s off-season signings as possible in a game that has launched many Trinity careers down the years.

The traditional game has also given the club a chance to blood some of their most promising young players and it will be interesting to see whether any of the current crop makes the squad.

Tickets for the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge remain on sale in the Ridings Centre club store. Coach travel is also available by calling into the store or ringing 01924 211611 (option 1).

Fans from all round the world will be able to watch the match via a live stream as the Rhinos have teamed up with Our League to make the game available to fans at a cost of £4.95 if booked before midnight on Christmas Day or £10 on the day of the game. Fans will also be able to buy the game to watch on replay if they want to catch up.

It will be a first Festive Challenge too for Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith and he has indicated he will pick a strong line-up while including several players he wants to have a look at.

Former Castleford Tigers back Derrell Olpherts, prop Justin Sangare (signed from Toulouse Olympique), ex-Wigan Warriors second-rower James McDonnell and forward Leon Ruan, who was at Doncaster last season, are all set to play.