Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth: We need to back up win over Salford

The Trinity head coach was naturally delighted with the manner of the 32-6 Betfred Super League victory and heaped praise on his new general on the field, Luke Gale.

But he wants the players to now stay focussed as they now aim to back the win up in a tough looking game at home to Wigan Warriors this Friday.

“We’ve closed that gap, but we’ve still got some work to do,” said Applegarth. "We’ve been working hard and I’m just pleased for the lads. I’m really pleased we stuck to the plan. One to 17 did the job.

Luke Gale earned praise from his head coach for his influence on the Wakefield Trinity team in their win over Salford Red Devils. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“We’re not going to get carried away with ourselves. It was an excellent performance, but we need to back it up.

“You’ve got to stay focused. It feels good, it feels nice. No-one likes losing.

"But it’s really important you stay level-headed and don’t get too caught up with the emotion of it all. We’ll just take it a week at a time.

“We will get ready to attack Wigan on Friday night. We’ve been working hard and I’m pleased with the lads that they have got reward for it."

The win cut the gap back to four points behind Castleford Tigers, but Applegarth insisted: “I’m not worrying about Castleford, I’m just worrying about us at Wakefield Trinity.

"We’ve still got to get a couple more wins and that’s if Cas don’t get any. If we do get them and we get to a situation where we get more level then we can talk about pressure.

“I never get too high or get too low, you’ve got to stay focused."

Applegarth was delighted with the influence of half-back Gale who in only his second game for the club played a big part in steering them to such a comprehensive victory.

He added: “I thought Luke did a cracking job directing us around, it’s something we’ve been crying out for.

“He allowed Max (Jowitt) and Daggs (Will Dagger) to play their natural game. He’s excellent for that.

"He is 35 but his mind thinks exactly the same. But we have to be smart with him so we can roll him out on a weekend. I’m really happy that we’ve got him on board.”

Gale’s emergence and the form of Dagger at half-back gives Applegarth a headache on where to fit Mason Lino in when he is back in contention. He has a chance of being fit for the Wigan game, but has a job on his hands to get straight back in.

Applegarth explained: “You pick on performance and Mason is no different.

"He is an absolutely quality individual and we have got some quality individuals, but what makes them quality is they know their shirts aren’t given to them.