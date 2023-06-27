While recent recruitment has helped to make them more competitive in the Betfred Super League the club also has an eye on making sure they tie down some of their key players for the next few years as well, no matter what division they will be playing in.

Half-back Mason Lino and full-back Max Jowitt set the tone in putting pen to paper on new deals and they have been followed by forward Jay Pitts and utility player Liam Kay now committing themselves to the club.

Back-rower Pitts joined Trinity from London Broncos ahead of the 2020 season and has penned a deal that will keep him at Belle Vue until the end of next year.

Liam Kay has signed a new deal with Wakefield Trinity. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Kay started at Wakefield and after a spell away rejoined in 2020. His versatility makes him an important squad member and he has delighted head coach Mark Applegarth by signing on for two more years.

Applegarth is also pleased to continue working with Pitts and said: “Jay has been outstanding all season and is an ultimate professional. His work rate is excellent.

“Liam is an excellent outside back in his own right and his versatility helps in situations such as we have found ourselves in this year.

"They are fantastic leaders behind the scenes and are the sort of characters we need to drive our culture and the squad forward.”

Applegarth will now have to do without former Tonga and Samoa international Jorge Taufua who was released by mutual consent and has joined Bradford Bulls, following half-back Lee Gaskell to Odsal after he was also released recently.

Taufua joined Trinity from Manly Sea Eagles last July, but has left after scoring only one try in 14 appearances.

Applegarth, meanwhile, is hoping to have a stronger squad to pick from for this Friday’s game at home to Salford Red Devils with forwards Sam Hewitt and Sam Eseh available again after suspension, Kevin Proctor in a race to be fit after a slight hamstring strain and Jordy Crowther, Reece Lynne and Samisoni Langi close to a comeback after their more long term absences.

Trinity will be looking for better fortune than in their first meeting with Salford this season when they were edged out 14-13 back in March. ​​​​

To celebrate the 150th anniversary of Wakefield Trinity the club is offering fans the opportunity to help celebrate and add to its heritage.

In buying a plaque supporters can leave a message celebrating an event, a memory or a loved one and the plaques will form part of installation on the wall of the new east stand.

Click here to find out how to get a plaque: https://funditnow.co.uk/wakefieldtrinity/book/select-products

