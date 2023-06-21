Lino injured his calf in the run-up to the Leeds Rhinos game and was unable to play and is now targeting a return against Wigan Warriors on July 7.

But head coach Mark Applegarth has received good news with Gale now fit and raring to go to make his long awaited Trinity debut and more players are back in contention.

"Mason has got a soleus strain," explained Applegarth.

Mason Lino is likely to miss the next two Wakefield Trinity games with a soleus strain. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

"That was a three-to-four-week injury. He'll probably be back the week after Salford at the start of July.

"We'll have Josh Bowden back after his concussion. Luke Gale is back after his groin injury and Reece Lyne is potentially back.

"Jai Whitbread, Renouf Atoni and Samisoni Langi are potentially back as well, but it might just come a week too early for a couple."

Trinity will be without suspended trio Hugo Salabio, Sam Hewitt and Sam Eseh at Craven Park, while Lewis Murphy and Kelepi Tanginoa are on the long-term casualty list.

Applegarth admits that with players on the way back he has a few selection dilemmas this week.

He said: "I've always said we ultimately try to pick on performance.

"It's definitely left a few positive selection headaches in certain positions which you'd rather have than struggling to name a team because you've got all your lads out injured.

"Morgan (Smith) especially was outstanding so he deserves to keep his spot. Will Dagger has been putting his hand up and playing wherever he's needed so he's showing his utility value.

"I've got some decent selection calls there for a change."

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Applegarth, meanwhile, plans to keep Salabio until the end of the season despite his huge ban for a red card on debut.

The prop arrived at Belle Vue on a 28-day trial with compatriot Romain Franco at the end of last month but the pair experienced contrasting first outings for Trinity.

Whereas Franco scored a try in an impressive debut against Leeds Rhinos, Salabio was sent off for a spear tackle on Richie Myler and subsequently received a seven-game suspension that means he will not be available until late August.

"We're at a point now where we'd sign them until the end of the year for extra bodies," added Applegarth.

"Hugo is a big aggressive thing. It was just an unfortunate tackle but he's accepted it was reckless and irresponsible. He'll take his ban and learn from it.

"He was a breath of fresh air coming into training. We'll get through this ban and he'll be back in contention to play."