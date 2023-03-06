Wakefield Trinity boss refusing to panic despite losing start to Super League season
It may not have been the start to the season he was looking for, but Wakefield Trinity head coach Mark Applegarth is refusing to panic.
Defeats in the first three matches have left Trinity left bottom of the table at this early stage and Applegarth admits he has problems to solve.
However, it has not been lost on the Wakefield boss that his team have already played some of the best sides in the competition and in two of their three games they have not been miles off getting a result.
He said: “We’re in round three and we’ve played three out of last year’s top four.
“It’s not panic now or doom and gloom by any means. There’s a lot of effort there and a lot of things we can work with.
“The effort and application is there, we just have to get a bit smarter in certain parts of the field. We have to put our attack together we showed against Catalans and our defence we showed (against the Giants).”
Applegarth, meanwhile, has had his say on the controversial hybrid pitch put in place at the Wakefield ground that led to an inspection being made prior to the Huddersfield match.
He explained: “There’s a bit more grass to grow on it as you’d expect at this time of year.
“It’s probably a bit barer than you would like. It’s certainly not ideal but it’s not the reason why you would win or lose a game. It is the same for both teams.
“It’s going to be a great surface once it’s up and running. With it being newly-laid there is a bedding in period and there are a few teething issues. I was at the pitch inspection and the grounds people said give it another month or two and then it will be the best surface in the league.”