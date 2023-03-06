​Defeats in the first three matches have left Trinity left bottom of the table at this early stage and Applegarth admits he has problems to solve.

However, it has not been lost on the Wakefield boss that his team have already played some of the best sides in the competition and in two of their three games they have not been miles off getting a result.

He said: “We’re in round three and we’ve played three out of last year’s top four.

Kevin Proctor's knees at the end of Wakefield Trinity's game against Huddersfield Giants. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“It’s not panic now or doom and gloom by any means. There’s a lot of effort there and a lot of things we can work with.

“The effort and application is there, we just have to get a bit smarter in certain parts of the field. We have to put our attack together we showed against Catalans and our defence we showed (against the Giants).”

Applegarth, meanwhile, has had his say on the controversial hybrid pitch put in place at the Wakefield ground that led to an inspection being made prior to the Huddersfield match.

He explained: “There’s a bit more grass to grow on it as you’d expect at this time of year.

“It’s probably a bit barer than you would like. It’s certainly not ideal but it’s not the reason why you would win or lose a game. It is the same for both teams.

