​Wakefield Trinity are aiming to recreate the atmosphere from their successfully staged Championship Grand Final at every home game as they return to Super League in 2025.

​Head coach Daryl Powell was delighted with the way the fans roared on his team to their impressive final victory over Toulouse and is looking forward to what he hopes will be more of the same next year.

He said: "It was a special night. We want to try and replicate that every time we're at home.

"I think we've got a good opportunity to do that.

Wakefield Trinity are out to get the DIY Kitchens Stadium bouncing when back in Super League in 2025. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

"Obviously we're not going to go through and win like we did last season – that'd be unreasonable – but we're on an upward trajectory.

"Winning every week is probably what the club needed after losing every week the year before."

On what Trinity need to do in 2025 Powell explained: "It's about understanding the rigours of Super League and the challenges you face.

"Every week you've got to step up. You play against some teams where you have to be on your game in every single department or you're not going to win it.

"We recognise what's in front of us and what we need to do. We've been written off pretty much straight away anyway.

"I don't think there's anything for us to fear. We've got to savour and enjoy it. Some of that is going through a little bit of adversity and coming out the other side.

"I've been there quite a few times in the past and recognise what needs to be done. We're all looking forward to the challenge.

"I think we've recruited well. I'm not going to jump up and down saying we're going to do this and that in year one. I just think we're going to be a unified, committed group that is going to get after it with real purpose."

Preparations for the new season will include a game against local rivals Castleford Tigers on Friday, January 24.

It is Luke Gale’s Testimonial game and the half-back will be putting on the boots for one last time in a match between two of his former sides.

Gale ended his career wearing the Trinity shirt as he helped steer the team back to Super League after a successful treble winning 2024.

His time at Castleford saw him walk out at Old Trafford in the 2017 Grand Final in a year where he won the Man of Steel award and lifted the League Leaders Shield.